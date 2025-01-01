Christa Speck, Playmate of the Year, 1962

Playboy's readers and editors were in complete accord last year in their pick of the fetching Playmate pack: all returns called for a return of spectacular Christa Speck as our Playmate of the Year. The winsome Christa first decorated our pages as Miss September, and drew an unprecedented avalanche of approving missives; in December her frolicsome poolside capers were the most popular highlight of the Playmate Holiday House Party. Formerly a model of fiscal fitness as a Los Angeles bank secretary, 20-year-old Christa now draws appreciative interest as a pert Bunny at the Chicago Playboy Club. In gratitude for the accolades of her discerning admirers, our lady bountiful here passes in review the memorable face and figure (38-22-36) that made her the choicest of the choice in 1961.

Christa's extraspecial appeal lies in the subtle fusion of little-girl mischief and big-girl sensuality that together evoke a most persuasive call to arms.