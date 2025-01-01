The Villain Still Pursues Her

Lovers of vintage melodrama should be as delighted as we to learn that the fine art of cliff-hanging is not yet dead: diabolical filmflammery is enjoying a lively revival in a monthly series of Hartog shirt ads now peppering the pages of the trade publication "Men's Wear." The real hero of these epidermal episodes is the Carson-Roberts ad agency, which is continuing its nine-year-old tradition of serving up a spicy admixture of pretty chicks keeping their shirts off for Hartog (a soft sell we first reported in our fourth--March 1954--issue). Playing the mustachioed heavy who seeks to wreak foul mayhem on his fair prey is agency copy supervisor Ken Sullet; the nifty serial numbers are shot by Hal Adams, who has also lensed a goodly number of our Playmates.