Valentine Revisited

Some of our Readers, we are informed, have been circulating the story that Playboy's Chicago offices are garnished with girls at least as ravishing as those who populate our pages. We propose to quash this rumor here and now with a categorical affirmation. As proof positive, behold 21-year-old Cynthia Maddox, the voluptuous valentine who figured prominently on our February cover. During her three years as a Playboy receptionist-secretary, this beauteous blonde has also modeled for Playboy Products, journeyed widely as a good-will emissary, conducted Playboy visitors on spectacularly scenic (38-22-36) office tours. Despite vocational versatility, she nurtures no wanderlust, has emerald eyes instead for strolling her city's lakefront -- as admirable an adornment for its skyline as for our fortunate staff.