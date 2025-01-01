Girls from Outer Space

Ever since the half-draped daughter of Mongo's merciless Ming first had eyes (just two) for fearless Flash Gordon, Earthmen have mooned over the pleasant possibility of high life on other planets. But now that space travel is but a few orbits from reality, it's time for some serious thinking anent existence of exotic extraterrestrials. If there actually are gals out there in our galaxy, how will the Playboy of, say, 2000 A.D. fare with them on terra firma? Certainly, extreme variations in environments would make interplanetary playmates a far cry from the fair sex as we know it today. (A jane from gigantic Uranus, for instance, might measure a perfect 36-22-36 -- feet, not inches.) With such differences -- and associated difficulties -- in mind, far-out photographer Jerry Yulsman herewith portrays some additional problems that may well confront any Earthly males contemplating amour with heavenly bodies.