The First Sap of Manhood and How it Rises

How can I tell when i am a man?

When, indeed, so many ask, does the powerful sap of manhood begin to surge through my body? What can I do to prepare myself for it?

First you will go through a period which may seem long, but which will actually last no more than 10 or 12 years. During this time you will think you are a man. Your body will develop in every way and you will become possessed of powerful and, at first, unusual ideas.

Put these ideas entirely out of your head. Think no more about them and you will come through this period happily and without further worry.

Before you know it you will be 25 or 26, through with school, have a good job, and be able to marry.

Now -- not before -- you can say, "I am a man!"

Worth waiting for

You will be able to look about you and discover all kinds of wondrous sights which we will assume you have avoided noticing before.

You will find to your delight that you are surrounded by thousands and thousands of lovely girls, dressed to be their most appealing and exciting. And wherever you look, on billboards, in magazines, in the movies, on television -- everywhere -- you will find even more beautiful girls, often wearing costumes that leave little to the imagination.

You will wonder how you missed noticing them.

In fact, everyone will wonder, because never in all the march of civilization have so many been exposed to so much for so long.

For the few of you, however, who have not yet gone through this 10- or 12-year period, and who have happened to look to the right or to the left, we have scraped together a few words of advice.

Your parents and sex

Early in this period during which the sap is rising, you may notice that your father is acting strangely. He will often appear to be approaching a subject, only to veer away in confusion.

He will be trying to bring up the subject of sex.

You will find that fathers, and occasionally mothers, too, show needless embarrassment over this topic. Put them at their ease. An embarrassed father is a poor companion.

Once you identify the first gropings, seize the initiative. Be casual and matter of fact.

"By the way, Dad, thought you might be interested in this bit from Krafft-Ebing."

"Oh?" (He may look surprised, but go on.)

"I'll help you with the Latin if you like."

Any good textbook on the subject will work just as well, providing it is just a trifle over your father's head.

Treat the whole thing as a matter of intellectual curiosity. Leers and nudges may be fun but they will not give your parents a healthy attitude.

Keeping your standards high

It may shock you to detect in your own parents a real lack of moral fiber. Though at first you may think that this will have small effect on you, you will be mistaken. Most parental interference is a result of their feeling that you are going to try to do the same things that they did.

Make it clear to them very early that your standards are far higher than theirs.

"Pity, wasn't it, Father, that in your day morals were, well, a bit on the sketchy side?"

"Well, now, Davie, I--"

"Oh, I don't blame you. You were all swept along on a tide of joie de vivre. It's very understandable historically. Pity, though."

(Be sure at all times to adopt a tolerant attitude.)

Once you have established (concluded on page 117) Sap of Manhood (continued from page 85) your position securely on a high moral plane, the rest will follow easily.

"Now, Davie, I want you to be in early."

"I'm glad you brought that up, Mother. Try to hint to Marlene that I have to get up early. Doesn't seem graceful, somehow, coming from me."

You may then stay out as late as you like. Be sure to speak firmly to your mother -- before she speaks firmly to you.

"Mother, I don't think you made it very clear to Marlene. Not clear at all. Couldn't break away until three."

"I'm sorry, Davie, I tried to ----"

"Try to do better next time, won't you?"

Your parents should begin to worry a bit about you.

"Charles, I'm worried about David. He's such a serious boy. Don't you think he should have a little more fun?"

"Well, he hasn't been in before three all week."

"I know, but it isn't as though he really wanted to."

Keep your standards high and you will not regret it.

Beware of Growing Girls

Girls, you will discover, grow more rapidly than you. There is a period during which their little bodies expand and flower at a rate that far outstrips their mental growth.

It is your duty -- and every young man's -- to guide them through this period of little sense but much feeling.

At this stage particularly you will find that not all girls breathe the same bracing moral atmosphere that you do. Make it clear to them that your own rugged good looks and bun vivant manner are not signposts of easy virtue nor invitations to loose living.

"David, where are you taking me?"

"I'm afraid for you here, Peggy. This music, these pawing young men embracing in public to a primitive rhythm ----"

"It's only a dance, Davie."

"Sometimes I fear for all of us. Here's a good spot. Sit down."

(Commands should always be simple and direct.)

"But Davie -- --"

"Comfy? Now, we need to talk this out. Pity your mother isn't here, too."

Should I Pet?

Maintain control of yourself at all times. Don't be stampeded into unrestrained demonstrations of affection. You will regret it later. Keep everything on a high plane.

"Don't you think we've been out here long enough, Davie?"

"One more thing, darling. Take petting. Inexcusable. Let me demonstrate. A kiss should be offered simply, with humility, like this -- --"

"Ohhhhh, Davie!"

"Please, I'm only illustrating. Try to control yourself. Now it should not be forced, like this ----"

"Davie!"

Remember that you are seeking to instruct, not to arouse primitive emotions that might fan quickly into a flame.

Should I go Steady?

Those who have studied the above paragraph need not be told that the answer to this question is a thumping "No!"

All around you young girls are growing, their youthful bodies far outstripping youthful minds. With passions all too often rife, you are needed most and often at widely scattered points.

It is only the selfish young man who fails to bring his torch, so to speak, into all the dark corners, lighting the way to finer, better lives.

Be generous with your time. You may be criticized by the very people you are trying to help, but steer your course forward, clearing up little misunderstandings as they arise.

"Marian? I feel sorry for her, Betty!"

"Davie, I don't feel sorry for her! Maybe a straitlaced boy like you wouldn't notice, but if those are really hers, which I doubt -- --"

"Please, Betty!"

"And that new convertible which is practically her own personal property, and -- --"

"She's really very tragic underneath. A little girl who's been hurt. Perhaps one day the three of us -- --"

Be as truthful as you can, but a little white lie now and then may be necessary, for her sake. Remember that a jealous girl is not a happy girl, and happy girls make for happy boys.

Be Brave!

Take advantage of these golden years, for they will slip by all too soon. Then you will bid a sad farewell to carefree youth and enter into manhood.

Have courage. Others have gone before you. You have only to follow in their footsteps.

Next Month: "Beware of hasty Marriage"