Reining Beauty

our pacesetting miss September sports a perfect racing form

September Playmate Mickey Winters first took to horses last spring on a dare, and was so smitten with the saddled-with-no-responsibilities way of life that she has since been balancing her big-city glamor doings as a Chicago Playboy Club Bunny with regular sessions of riding country miles on a nearby Illinois farm. Born in Paris, Mickey (née Michele) and her family made their move to Chicago when she was three; following Windy City schooling, she worked as a private secretary for Alcoa Aluminum before joining the Club. Diminutive (she stands five feet, weighs just 100 lbs.) and full of fun, Miss September digs picnics, Cannonball Adderley, walking barefoot, twisting, T-Birds, Mort Sahl, and helping herself to huge strawberry sundaes (though her 36-18-34 figure never gives or takes an inch), and can be persuaded to forego the one-horsepower bit if the option is a jaunt with a guy in a frisky sports car. Our Bunny-Playmate also likes relaxing in the hay; for winning evidence of same, we suggest you glom the gatefold where birthday-suited Mickey (she's 22 this month) prettily illustrates the finer attractions of old-fashioned country living.