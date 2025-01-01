Elegant Dahl

Having long observed from afar the admirable architecture of Arlene Dahl, Playboy now dollies in for a Christmas close-up of moviedom's most ravishing redhead – in a gallery of tastefully tantalizing pictures shot exclusively for us in the satin seclusion of her Beverly Hills boudoir.

For the dazzling Miss Dahl, being beautiful was merely a beginning. With this essential asset as a bountiful birthright, she became, consecutively, a Minneapolis model, a New York cover girl, a Hollywood star, a Broadway ingénue, a Las Vegas night-club vocalist, a dress and negligee designer, a syndicated newspaper columnist and the author of a book on beauty aids. And now she reveals for us more delightful Dahl than ever was exposed before, but still retains that discerning air of refinement so rarely uncovered in pictorial pulchritude.