June Cochran, Miss December, 1962

Updating Charles Dickens, we hereby nominate December Playmate June Cochran as this season's most endearing embodiment of the Spirit of Christmas Present. June's Yuletide credentials are disarmingly self-evident: a smile as warming as a rum toddy, blue-green eyes that are a blend of mistletoe with a girlish enchantment, a personality as sentimental as a crackling fireside, and the glowing health of an apple-cheeked caroler. A part-time model and full-time beauty back home in Indiana (born and raised in Indianapolis, she lives there now with five younger sisters and one younger brother), our 20-year-old Hoosier honey's superbly packaged presence has already won her a wassail bowlful of beauty contest awards, including the title of Miss Indiana in this year's Miss World Beauty Pageant. Playboy's snow belle loves twisting and miniature golf, Corvettes and shish kebab, admires males who get as big a boot from life as she. Our holiday suggestion for the man who has everything: the girl who has everything, Christmasy Miss December.

Mischievously romping in Indiana's great outdoors, playful December Playmate June Cochran exercises some of the most memorable lines (36-20-34) in the history of snow business.