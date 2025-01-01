Playboy's Other Girlfriends

While Playboy's most famous feminine friends have traditionally been the popular Playmates who grace our centerfold each month, through the years we have also featured an arresting variety of beautiful girls in non-Playmate picture stories. With these other girlfriends very much in our reminiscent thoughts, we've decided to depart from our usual birthday custom of passing in review favorite Playmates of the Past to share with you instead an affectionate and nostalgic Ninth Anniversary-toast to the most memorable and decorative of the Playmates' comely compatriots. Many of them are stars, most are in some phase of show business, and all, we aver, are worthy of this slightly sentimental, completely admiring Anniversary encore.

When Vikki "The Back" Dougan appeared in our June 1957 issue, she was attracting national attention by her well-publicized plunging back-lines.