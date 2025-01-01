You may now ask the question which is on every lip: "Why marry?" The reasons are countless. Not every reason, however, would suit you. Perhaps we should thumb through a working checklist. Write down any reasons that appeal to you.

Greater Comfort

There is no question that marriage can give a man greater creature comforts. The familiar picture of the devoted wife, the pipe and slippers, and the tender loving care is all too true in many cases, and can last for months.

If you have no good clubs, service apartments or hotels in your neighborhood, consider this seriously.

After children arrive, of course, you will have to shift for yourself. You will then be physically uncomfortable a greater part of the time. But in many cases the sacrifice is worth it.

More Companionship

The married man is never lonely. There are people around all the time, especially after the arrival of children.

In fact, many husbands and fathers have not had a moment to themselves for years.

The selfish husband who expects companionship from his wife, however, will be disappointed. The first wife, as he will see, must work 14 to 16 hours a day and has little time to be a companion to her husband.

Don't be unreasonable. If you want the companionship primarily of adult females, by all means stay single. Find reliable unattached girls with similar hobbies and you will have all the companionship (concluded on page 201) Why Marry? (continued from page 142) you crave.

The Joys Of Children

Children are certainly a great joy. This is particularly true of other people's children.

To enjoy them fully, encourage brothers, sisters, or close friends to marry and procreate. It is the uncle or trusted friend who sees children at their best. They will be clean, well-dressed, well-behaved, and with their company manners.

A gift or two may spoil them a little, but will go a long way toward making the nonfather loved and admired. Romp with them freely. It will do you no harm if the children are well-trained, and will be appreciated by the youngsters.

Grandchildren are best. To the grandfather go all the advantages of having children without any of the drawbacks.

How to have grandchildren without going through the occasionally messy process of having children first is a task we have thrown to our researchers.

Self-Duplication

You probably feel, as so many men do, that your own qualities are unique and wonderful, and that there should be some way of making more of you. There is.

If you can get used to children, and have enough of them, you may find one who recaptures some of your points.

Though there are other ways of having children, marriage is the only one that is socially acceptable. Get married and before you know it the little ones will be on their way.

Longer Life

Any set of life insurance figures will show you that married men live longer than unmarried ones. This is true.

What it means is that the men who choose to marry are the longer-lived types, paradoxically enough the less adventurous and more sedentary. This is because of the popular misconception that married life is quieter and more settled.

Getting married will not actually make you live longer. It will shorten your life. But once again, in many cases it is worth it.

Sex

The man who marries for sex alone will surely regret it.

If you are one of this stripe, you have no need for marriage, since you will have few scruples against taking advantage of unmarried girls, and will find far more sex outside of wedlock than within it.

Our instruction is not for your breed, nor will you be welcome in our discussion groups.

Choose Your Own Reason

Have you found a reason that suits you?

If you are decent and honorable, you may be swayed by the fact that getting married is the right thing to do. This alone will be enough for many of you.

Whatever the reason, if your choice is marriage, do not enter it blindly. The pitfalls are many, the margin for error small. Study carefully the chapters that follow.

Next Month: "How to Select The First Wife"