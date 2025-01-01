avis mimble

laura young

june cochran

Gentlemen, would You Help us settle a dispute? For the first time in our nine years of publishing, the editors of Playboy have been unable to select just one Playmate of the Year. After five secret ballots, the voting at presstime remained deadlocked in a three-way tie among the lovely girls whose names appear above. As you can see, this is a hang-up of considerable proportions, because no editor was willing to forgo his favorite, so we leave it to you to make the final decision. Please send us your opinions. In return, we'll present a full take-out on the winner in our June issue. The candidates: Left: auburn-haired Avis Kimble (Miss November), an upbeat bohemian, poetess and painter who, at 18, is adding bright new dimensions (39-22-36) to Chicago's creative scene. No idler, Avis now wants to delve into art dealing. Center: alluring Laura Young (Miss October) hails from New Jersey but, at 24, has traveled far in the fashion world. Laura digs guys and golf, yet insists she's a "square at heart." If so, she's the only square we know with 36-25-36 measurements. Right: diminutive June Cochran (Miss December), a silver-haired Hoosier with a modeling-and-movie career in mind figures (36-20-34) as an equally strong contender for Playmate-of-the-Year honors. At 21, she has already won her state title in both the Miss Universe and Miss World contests. Now, gentlemen, which do you prefer? To aid you in this difficult decision, we offer on the next six pages photographic documentation of each candidate's qualifications, along with her campaign pledge and platform. We await your comments.

avis kimble

"A vote for me is a vote for good business sense. If I'm chosen Playmate of the Year, I'll use my bonus money to open an art gallery in Chicago's Old Town district – the first of a great chain – just as Hugh Hefner started his Playboy Clubs! Please give me your support and help me to retire at a very, very early age."

laura young

"If elected Playmate of the Year, I can promise one thing: I'll faint. Seriously, everybody likes to be liked, and nothing could aid my ego more than winning this contest. Why, I'm so excited about being in the finals that I'm going to run right out and buy a dozen Playboys. Maybe if all my friends write in, I'll win."

june cochran

"Being selected Playboy's Playmate of the Year is my main ambition – the greatest honor I can imagine. I've won a lot of contests, but this is the title I want most. It would give me a chance to tour the country as a representative of America's finest magazine and, perhaps, to personally thank every reader who votes for me."

Playboy's editors find it difficult to choose one from among the past annum's comeliest three