June Cochran, Playmate of the Year, 1963

Deadlocked in March on our choice of Playmate of the Year, we appealed to Playboy readers to help us select the winner from among three fine finalists – Avis Kimble (Miss November), Laura Young (Miss October) and June Cochran (Miss December). Now, with all votes tallied, we are pleased to announce that December's June proved the favorite of her annum. Winner of her state title in both the Miss World and Miss Universe contests, Hoosier Miss Cochran flipped when we gave her the good news (and a handsome bonus award). "You know," she told us, "I never thought I'd win. I've always considered myself as sort of an ugly duckling. And besides, the other two finalists were so very beautiful." June-mooners should be happy to learn that there are more at home like her: sisters Donna, Diana, Dana, Deanna and Debby all stack up as potential Playmates of the future.