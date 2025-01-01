Spanish Accent

Tradition and Trail Blazing are elegantly interwoven in the outline of a new sartorial silhouette: the Spanish look. Amalgamating the uncluttered lines of classic flamenco attire with the luxuriance of the matador's dazzling traje de luces, this emerging profile enlivens the urbane informality of Continental casualwear with a venturesome individuality entirely its own. In handsome hides and fabrics of lush tint and texture, designers in cosmopolitan Madrid and Barcelona are fashioning attractively unorthodox, consummately tailored sports- and outerwear which promise to rank these two cities among the world's leading male fashion centers. Unabashed but understated is the tasteful tone in rainwear, which will be coping with inclemency Stateside (as well as on the plains in Spain) in cotton poplin models both long and short, belted and beltless, classic and unconventional with solid browns setting a muted mood, colorfully counterpointed by a few coats in alabaster white. No less decoratively decorous, the new wardrobe of Spanish sweaters will be available in full-cut cardigans and pullovers, blending supersoft weaves and leathers in outspoken solid shades. Comfortably correct for corrida or jai-alai gallery, these spirited styles embody all the attributes implied in the phrase, buen gusto – good taste.