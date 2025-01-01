The Femlin Comes to Life

Playboy readers will readily recognize the picture below as this issue's cover come-to-life – the palmed pixie, of course, being our Femlin, the prankish pocket-sized charmer depicted by LeRoy Neiman on our Party Jokes page each month. Dark of stocking, glove and hair – but notably light of heart – our small wonder personifies for us a friskily festive approach to life. To confound those cynics who doubt that such a blithe spirit really exists, we offer the following photographic scenario – proof positive that our fair little lady is indeed a living doll.