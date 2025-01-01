Playboy's Readers responded with predictable enthusiasm when we presented, in text and pictures, the remarkable Girls of Africa last April. The lion's share of praise was dedicated to a comely South African miss named Gillian Tanner.

"Bravo for enthroning this African Queen," wrote one admirer. "We have never seen such a beautiful creature," echoed another. The recurring note in all the plaudits was, "More, more, more of Gillian Tanner," and so with bounding step and boundless pleasure, our man in the Dark Continent promptly fetched us a fresh portfolio on this Johannesburg lass.

Gill is currently working at a promising career as a commercial artist for a chain department store, and she regards her modeling activities (like her oil-painting and jewelry-collecting) as strictly a weekend pastime. But since her first appearance in print, there has been such a demand for Gill that her avocation may yet outshine her occupation.

The greater part of her leisure time is spent in the company of one or another of Johannesburg's young scions at an elegant, suburban yacht club, or at home with a Vivaldi concerto on her stereo rig and one of her many pets at her feet. So far, she owns four dogs, three bush babies, two cats and one turtle.

"All my collection lacks right now," says Gill with a twinkle in her eye, "is a partridge in a pear tree."