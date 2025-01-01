News-Reals

Funny, both you and Dick Nixon came awfully close to being President.

Well, the American people don't always pick the best man.

They don't?

Two dozen long-stemmed roses. Nothing better to make love blossom in a wary heart.

Senator Goldwater will see you now.

Well, I'll say one thing, your American corn is tastier than ours. What type is it?

Ask the foreman what type corn this is.

He says it isn't corn.

It's fertilizer.

There was one question I always meant to ask you during the debates, but somehow the subject never arose.

Yeah, what is it?

Where do you buy those awful suits?

My gracious host has toasted me as the foremost leader of the Western world, a man rich in wisdom and a noble statesman.

My friends, what can I say, except--

I'll drink to that.

Every time you have a new baby you give me a cigar.

What at it?

My doctor says I gotta cut down.

The Labor Party is gaining strength. We need an exciting new issue.

I've got just the thing! It's exciting and it's right at my fingertips--

Revlon's new Snow Pink.

Those missiles you shipped home from Cuba. They were in red cases, right?

No, I shipped the ones in the white cases--

My God! You shipped back the real ones.

What a dazzling smile.

What a flashing smile.

What a radiant smile.

I never thought we'd get away with using a mannequin.

Zorin has called Kennedy a scoundrel and a warmonger. You should answer him, sir.

Not after that Post article.

This is just one more case of the Federal Government intruding in an area that should be left to individual initiative.

But Senator, the Government has always delivered the mail.

It took real courage to face my six crises.

People ask me how I do it. What do I do when I see a crisis coming?

That's easy. Here's all I do.