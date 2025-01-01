Playboy's Pigskin Preview

This is Both the Year of the Rabbit and the Year of the Quarterback. Modern football, like modern warfare, is dependent upon an effective air attack. You don't necessarily win with it, but you certainly can't win without it. In recognizing this gridiron fact of strife, college coaches have been combing the back country for sharpshooting passers, and the fruition of their efforts is on display in stadiums everywhere. Never before has there been such an impressive galaxy of superquarterbacks. At least a dozen would have been uncontested All-America selections a few years back, but this season all but one or two will be merely also-rans. Final choices, as in most All-America competitions, will depend largely on the won-lost records of the teams and how well the local drum beaters do their jobs. When once asked what makes an All-American, Grantland Rice answered, "Seven good linemen to do the blocking and a poet in the press box."

The era of the fabulous passer in college football has been brought on by the box-office-and-TV competition of the professional teams. Fans, accustomed to seeing the wide-open thunder-and-lightning style of the pros, have grown bored with the grinding defense-oriented college teams that were so prevalent a few seasons ago.

Even those Southern schools which specialized in ultraconservative, defense-dominated play are being forced to accept evolution, and this fall the bourbon-and-branch-water brigade will be treated to the finest display of offensive tactics and aerial fireworks since Chickamauga. This great leap forward has been brought about by the growing concern over that style of play commonly called "organized viciousness," a fundamental ingredient of defense-oriented football in which the basic concept is to defeat the enemy by annihilating him.

The major mentor, prophet and proponent of the jungle-fighter school of football has been coach Bear Bryant of Alabama. Bryant has been damned and assailed from all quarters for single-handedly (continued on page 116)Pigskin Preview(continued from page 98) reducing the game to an animal level. This is nonsense. The Bear simply has done a better job of teaching terror tactics than his competitors. It is ridiculous to place the whole blame for the recent emphasis on brutality on one man. Nearly everyone connected with the game shares some of the blame: the slow-witted politicians in state legislatures and Babbitt-brained alumni who hold the purse strings and who scream for a winning football team; the university administrations who hire a football coach at a salary twice that of an associate professor and tell him to produce a winning football team -- or else; the college-admission boards which accept an all-state high-school halfback with flimsy grades in the hope that constant tutoring will help him survive academically; and even the athletic-publicity men and sportswriters who glorify and idolize the havoc-wreaking hard-nosed player. But the greatest guilt belongs to the rules makers, who spend endless hours relocating goal posts and dreaming up newly complex substitution rules, but who, until recently, have failed to enforce and augment unnecessary-roughness penalties. Now, with the unpleasant prospect of more-frequent roughness penalties, it may dawn upon some coaches that defeating the opposition is more readily accomplished by speed, skill and surprise than by reducing it to a bloody pulp.

One positive change the rules makers got around to this year is the outlawing -- for all practical purposes -- of offensive and defensive platoons. Specifically, the new regulation makes it impossible to substitute more than two players on first and fourth downs. Thus, any platoon of players -- minus two -- will have to play both offense and defense. The two substitutions allowed on first and fourth downs will, in most cases, be specialists: quarter-backs, centers, linebackers, or safety men. Needless to say, the vast majority of coaches are vociferously unhappy about this, but it should be a break for the spectators. It will among other things give added value to the all-around athlete. The "Chinese Bandits" are dead -- like the flying wedge and the drop kick, a sacrifice to a better spectator sport.

But the most sensible and possibly most civilizing change in football in many years was effected this spring by representatives of six major conferences who finally agreed to limit the pirating of each other's recruits. Once a high-school athlete signs an interconference letter of intent to accept a scholarship at any of these schools, he cannot be wooed away by any other school. This reduces considerably the possibility of open-market bidding for an athlete's services. There is the happy possibility that every major conference and most independent schools will soon join this agreement. On that hopeful note, let's take a prophetic look at this year's teams.

It's going to be the same fearsome four in the East this year, with the positions slightly reshuffled due to the normal ebb and flow of available talent. Heaviest attrition, as justice would have it, is suffered by last year's Eastern champion, Penn State. This, together with the improved opposition, will keep the Nittany Lions from taking the Lambert Trophy for the third straight time. The Eastern title should go instead to Syracuse or Pittsburgh, with Navy having an outside chance because of an easier schedule. The Pitt Panthers look particularly ferocious. Bigger and faster than ever, and led by crunching fullback Rick Leeson who should run over an increasing number of solid citizens this year, the Panthers are kept from being the odds-on favorite only by the severity of the opposition. Syracuse would look like the Orangemen of five years ago were it not for the lack of all-important speed. Still, the boys from Syracuse will probably just overpower most of the opposition.

After finishing in a brilliant burst of offensive glory against Army last year, Navy should continue in the same manner behind flashy quarterback Roger Staubach. Army, on the other hand, just can't seem to get off the ground. Coach Paul Dietzel, expected to be Houdini-on-the-Hudson, hasn't as yet worked a miracle, much to the disappointment of the West Point faithful. And no magical changes seem to be imminent. Dietzel, who won his reputation with the three-platoon system of specialists, finds himself in the awkward position of having his brainchild all but outlawed by the rules committee. So now Dietzel and numerous other coaches in the country are busy teaching offensive and defensive specialists how to play the other half of the game. Army is again faced with a familiar West Point puzzlement: Where to find a quarterback? So the Cadets in all probability will lose to Navy this year for -- horror of horrors -- an unprecedented fifth straight time.

It looks like a good year at Colgate after quite a long drought. Villanova, on the other hand, after rising from oblivion to the heady heights of the Liberty Bowl last year, seems consigned to its accustomed depths again, but it was fun while it lasted. Rutgers also is eager to regain the recently acquired taste of glory, but won't make it this year. Boston University is De-emphasizing -- an ivory-tower term for throwing in the towel. This is the last year the Terriers will play the likes of Army, Boston College and West Virginia; thereafter they will pit themselves against middle-class opposition. Boston College, however, is going just the other way, and this year probably will be better than ever with superb quarterbacking by Jack Concannon. Buffalo, recently dignified by elevation to the status of a state university, also has dreams of gridiron grandeur and may soon be one of the major powers in the East. The future aside, the Bisons should be trampling opposition this year.

The Ivy League is just as difficult as ever to predict. In a circuit with fairly balanced enrollments and academic standards, and with no spring practice as a barometer for the future, mass confusion generally reigns until the final games of the season. This year, despite the loss of much of last year's power, Dartmouth again should wind up on top. Tom Spangenberg is the flashiest halfback in the League, and the Indians have the impetus of an 11-game winning streak. Best bets to usurp the title are Harvard and Columbia. The Crimson is blessed with fine sophs and fullback Bill Grana who would be worth watching in any league. Columbia -- deeper, bigger, faster, and hungrier than ever -- should prove the most exciting team in the East this year with Archie Roberts, who could be the finest quarterback in the country, and may just prove it before his career is finished.

Other comers in the Ivy League are Pennsylvania and Brown, both of which have been industriously stockpiling for several years. Either of them could explode into a winning season with a little luck. Cornell has a quarterback, Gary Wood, who has been just short of miraculous for two years. Now, having discovered what a boon contact lenses can be to a nearsighted passer, he should be greater than ever.

Massachusetts again will be the class of the Yankee Conference, despite being (continued on page 216)Pigskin Preview(continued from page 116) nosed out of the title by New Hampshire last year, unless Connecticut, a stumbling giant the last two seasons, stops stumbling. Maine is also on the way back.

There is a growing cult of football writers and coaches which insists that coach David Nelson of Delaware is the greatest football mind in the country today. Too often the most successful coach is the best recruiter with the most money to spend and the lowest academic requirements with which to contend, but Nelson trades on sheer tactical brilliance, and this year his Blue Hens will again dominate the Middle Atlantic Conference.

This is going to be a lean year for football in Columbus, Ohio. In a city where 81,000 yelping partisans would turn out to see Ohio State play Panhandle A&M, this is equivalent to predicting a bad year for beer in Milwaukee. The Buckeyes have the thinnest squad in years, and this campaign will be the greatest test of Woody Hayes' coaching skill since he came to Columbus. Still, Woody is like a pit bull dog: he fights best when he's cornered. He also relishes the unaccustomed role of underdog, so look for the Buckeyes to pull a few upsets before the season ends.

Football power seems to run in cycles everywhere, but nowhere so noticeably as in the Big Ten. The patsies of the past are this year's powerhouses. While Ohio State and Minnesota are busy piecing together the remnants of past glory, the boys at Illinois, who have won only two games in two years, are bursting at the seams with everything it takes to make a great team. Every year we make an out-on-the-limb prediction of greatness for some relatively unheralded team and, in all immodesty, we are more often right than wrong. Last year we picked Florida and they wound up in the Gator Bowl. This year, our big surprise is Illinois. The 1962 Illini had perhaps the best freshman team ever assembled, and these new horses join a squad that finished last season nail-hard and lost very little from graduation. Playboy All-America center Dick Butkus anchors the defense, but the offense will be dominated by sophomores whose names you will be hearing often this fall: Custardo, Acks, Price, Kee, Grabowski, Hanson, Parola.

However, the jump from the bottom to the top of the Big Ten in one year is a little too much to ask, even of Illinois. Best bet to take the championship is Northwestern. Coach Ara Parseghian -- whom we hereby nominate as Coach of the Year for his fabulous rebuilding job in Evanston -- is tired of running out of the money. In three recent seasons, the Wildcats seemed headed for the championship, only to fold in the stretch from injuries and lack of depth. This time, Northwestern has absolutely everything, including brilliant and inventive coaching, and plenty of horses in the stable. The line is led by playboy All-America guard Jack Cvercko and the offense is directed by Playboy All-America quarterback Tom Myers. The Wildcats are blessed with a field full of good running backs and a superb crop of sophs. A coach gets a quarterback like Tom Myers once in a lifetime; the odds against his getting two such operatives on the same squad are astronomical. But that may be exactly the position Parseghian is in this year with new quarterback Dave Milam to push Myers for honors. So, Northwestern gets the nod for both Big Ten and national honors.

Conversely, quarterbacking -- the lack of it -- is the only reason Northwestern noses out Wisconsin in our line-up. Twice in a row now, the Wisconsin coaches have run down the Badger roster and come up with an unknown but unbeatable quarterback. They are again in the same spot -- no proven passer -- and the law of averages is working against them. Nevertheless, the Badgers are as big and hostile as ever, and Holland, Smith and Nettles give the backfield the superlative speed to run past most of the opposition this year. Purdue, on the other hand, may turn out to be the most underrated team in the circuit. The Boilermakers didn't live up to expectations last year, but they still possess a traditionally fearsome line, and with bitter memories of 1962, they will ambush a few overconfident teams.

Indiana continues its rebuilding program with a bumper crop of new men who give the Hoosiers great promise for the future. Fledgling quarterback Frank Stavroff is marked for greatness, and playboy All-America halfback Mary Woodson is the slickest runner the Big Ten has seen since Bobby Mitchell. Both Michigan State and Minnesota are suffering the serious inroads of graduation. These two teams had the best manpower in the country in 1962, and the readjustments will be difficult, especially in Minneapolis where the sportswriters can't seem to comprehend that even coach Murray Warmath, one of the finest mentors in the country, is unable to build a championship team out of green reserves. Michigan State will go from the heaviest to the lightest team in the Big Ten in just one year. Coach Duffy Daugherty will still have brilliant runners Sherman Lewis and Dewey Lincoln, but little else to make up for the several tons of graduated beef. Both Michigan and Iowa, still suspended in that limbo of not-quite-greatness, will be in perfect positions to surprise the big boys, and should be very strong by the end of the season. Iowa will be searching desperately for a good quarterback to make the team go, while Michigan has more good quarterbacks than they know what to do with, including Frosty Evashevski, son of the Iowa athletic director.

Notre Dame looks to be greatly improved. Much depends, however, on the return of three consummate runners, Paul Costa, Jim Snowden, and Don Hogan. The first two were out last season boning up on their bookwork, and Hogan should get a trophy for sheer courage for his determination to recover from last winter's crippling automobile accident. A host of good players, including Playboy All-America end Jim Kelly, returns from last year, and the added impetus of playing for new head coach Hugh Devore should be just enough to make the Irish a great team this year. Frankly, we're surprised the Notre Dame administration took 20 years to recognize the logic of putting Devore in the top job. He was the logical man for the job in 1945 and he still is today.

It is usually a simple matter to predict which teams in the Southeastern Conference will have the best won-lost records. Determining which teams are the strongest is quite another matter. Not only do several of the stronger teams studiously avoid scheduling each other, but the league is unwieldy in size, and suffers from widely disparate academic and athletic standards. Ole Miss will quite likely go undefeated this season against an even limper schedule than usual, and will probably prove once again in the Sugar Bowl that they really are a top team. This unhappy situation is actually no fault of the Rebs. Many of the top teams in the Conference simply refuse to add Mississippi to their schedule. Also, the Ole Miss athletic department is under the thumbs of red-neck state politicians who refuse to let it schedule any teams that possibly might use Negro athletes. The die-hard athletic segregationists are soon to be faced with a nice dilemma, however. Very shortly a sizable group of Southern schools will begin actively recruiting Negro athletes, and the pure whites are going to run out of "acceptable" opposition. Kentucky already has cast the die. In a statement distributed early this year, the Kentucky athletic department announced it was seriously considering the integration of athletics, and asked if other SEC schools would continue to schedule them. To the despair of Alabama and Mississippi politicians, the Tennessee, Georgia and Florida schools replied affirmatively. The whole Conference may soon be split; a good idea though for the wrong reason.

Along with Ole Miss, Alabama and Florida again look like the class of the league. Alabama may pull a switch this year and field a better offensive than defensive aggregation. Coach Bryant lost practically all his stanch defenders, but the replacements are good and the offensive talent, led by quarterback Joe Namath, is abundant. Florida looks like the strongest team in the SEC. If the Gators can adjust to the new substitution restrictions and learn to play both ways, they should be the favorite in every game. Playboy All-America halfback Larry Dupree is a weapon the Gators' opponents won't be able to contain, and to further complicate matters, Dupree will be running at fullback as well.

The finest collection of running backs on any one team in the country belongs to Auburn, and if it wasn't for an inadequate line the Plainsmen would once again dominate the South. If coach Jordan can discover a few behemoths of the variety that once populated the Auburn forward wall, his backfield will simply run over and around the enemy.

LSU suffered such severe losses it will be difficult for the Bengals to avoid a losing season. Georgia Tech will also be off last year's form, but they still retain crafty quarterback Billy Lothridge and the finest pair of ends in the South in Ted Davis and Billy Martin. The aerial bombardment in Atlanta should be breathtaking. This will be the first time in 30 years that Tennessee will not make exclusive use of the original Pleistocene version of the single-wing offense. New coach Jim McDonald began updating the Vols after taking over the duties of the hastily departed Bowden Wyatt this summer. If he can get good performances from Mallon Faircloth and soph Hal Wantland, McDonald may be the harbinger of a new era at Tennessee.

Georgia could have the finest quarterback in the SEC in Larry Rakestraw, and Mississippi State debuts a terror-inspiring fullback from the Cajun country, Hoyle Granger, who opposing coaches have already fearfully named "The Swamp Beast."

Clemson stacks up as the cream of the Atlantic Coast, with South Carolina a close second. Clemson has been building toward this season, and if coach Frank Howard can get his charges past those first two games with Oklahoma and Georgia Tech, the Tigers will be almost unstoppable. South Carolina is set to ripen in 1964, but the Gamecocks could foul things up by arriving a year early. Twin dark horses are North Carolina and North Carolina State, which look as alike as their names. Both have nearly everybody back from squads that compiled equally dismal records last year, but the added experience and new blood should produce winning seasons for both teams. Duke will sport some fancy ball carriers, but the manpower depletion has been so severe that the Blue Devils can't hope to stay on top.

West Virginia will again be tops in the Southern Conference, but strong outside opposition may deny it the best record. The Mountaineers have really come roaring back from the lower depths of a few seasons ago, and this year the addition of the first two Negro football players in West Virginia history will help the Mountaineers to stay in the winning column. Both Dick Leftridge and Roger Alford are future stars and will make the first team as sophs.

William and Mary will continue its rise under the leadership of fullback Bob Soleau, the nearest thing to a one-man gang in football. A Jack Armstrong type who has become legendary in his own time, Soleau will lead a talented squad that may be the surprise of the Southern Conference.

Nothing, not even a masochistic schedule, should keep Miami from being one of the top teams in the country. The Hurricanes' optimism is based not only on quarterback George Mira, but on the return of most of last year's other big guns. Mira is almost impossible to defend against, and should lead his team through a season of defeat-defying aerial acrobatics. Memphis State will again be one of the strongest but least-known teams in the South; it has a chance to upset mighty Ole Miss in the first game of the year.

It's almost--but not quite--like old times in the Big Eight. Oklahoma is the solid favorite once more, but this league can no longer be called Snow White (Oklahoma) and the Seven Dwarfs (everyone else). The lean and wiry teams that were once typical of the plains country are out of vogue, and the Big Eight schools are turning out Big Ten--styled squads. Oklahoma's green young team last fall suddenly jelled after the third game, and the Sooners simply overwhelmed the rest of the league. Nearly all of last year's team is back, and those untried sophs are now hardened juniors, so there is every reason to believe the Sooners will keep going full throttle. The first three games are against a trio of the better teams in the country--Clemson, Southern Cal and Texas--and if the Sooners survive that ordeal, they should be unstoppable.

Best bet to knock off Oklahoma in the Big Eight race is Nebraska, which has most of its Gotham Bowl winners back. The Cornhuskers have the meatiest line in the league, led by Herculean guard Bob Brown. Missouri should also continue its winning ways, but the Tigers lost too many good backs from the Blue-bonnet Bowl roster to match last year's performance. The only other team which seems to have a shot at the Big Eight title is Kansas, with its arsenal of great runners; the Jayhawkers are handicapped, however, by a leaky defense and a weak interior line.

Almost all the pre-season pundits are going to tell you that the Southwest Conference race is a tossup between Arkansas and Texas, but Arkansas looks like the top team to us. True, the Texans are as agile, mobile and hostile as ever, but they appear to be fat with success. The Longhorns are loaded again, but complacency is a hard thing to battle, even for a coach like Darrell Royal. Also, the competition is tougher; every other team in the SWC is improved, and the likelihood of going through unscathed is small indeed. Both Texas Christian and Rice should be vastly improved. TCU will be a meat-and-potatoes team with a rugged defense and power offense built around thunderous fullback Tommy Crutcher. Rice, on the other hand, will field a razzle-dazzle offense built around quarterback Walter McReynolds and tailback Gene Walker; the latter is the most talked-about sophomore in the SWC since another Walker, Doak, debuted at SMU in 1946. Walker, Doak, debuted at SMU in 1946. Walker will have a tough time living up to his advance billing, but if he does, and if the rest of the team jells around him, Rice will have a great year. Rice and coach Jess Neely, who is beginning his 24th year as mentor of the Owls, never cease to amaze us. With an enrollment of only 1600 undergrads, including coeds, Rice consistently has been a major national power. After two major-bowl years, the Owls had a rare off year in 1962, but still tied mighty Texas and LSU. Besides having all those backfield guns, Rice is strong down the middle this year and should be back among the leaders again.

Despite all this good competition, Arkansas is still our odds-on favorite in the Southwest. To say the Razorbacks are loaded is a gross understatement. The few losses from last year have been replaced by even better-looking new men. Quarterback Bill Gray, who takes over for Billy More, has shown flashes of real brilliance, and the Porker line is almost impregnable. In the big game of the season, look for Arkansas to beat Texas.

Let us note here that although SMU will again have a rough time of it this year, the Colts are destined for greatness. Coach Hayden Fry is building another football dynasty in Dallas, and by 1965 SMU should be on top. Fry's chargers will be green but aggressive this year, but they are loaded with talent and could be full-grown Mustangs by the end of the season. Baylor should be one of the finest passing teams in the country this year with quarterback Don Trull pitching to halfback Lawrence Elkins. If the running game improves, the Bears could explode. West Texas State is determined to be a national football power, and it looks as though it is well on its way. The Buffaloes boast one of the most colorful and unstoppable halfbacks in the country in Pistol Pete Pedro, who may be the most exciting runner in the country. Another great back from the cactus country, Preacher Pilot of New Mexico State, this year may become the first three-time winner of the NCAA rushing crown.

The Missouri Valley Conference adds Louisville to its ranks this year, and the Cardinals are coming in fully equipped. They should dominate Conference play under the leadership of captain Ken Kortas, Playboy All-America tackle. Kortas tips the scales at a bit over 300 lbs., moves around like a hungry panther and runs faster than some halfbacks. The Cards also have quarterback Tom LaFramboise who is Louisville's best passer since Johnny Unitas.

Southern Cal will be everyone's favorite on the West Coast this year. Most of the stars from last year's aggregation, that came from nowhere to win the national championship, will be back. Included in this impressive array of talent are Playboy All-Americans Hal Bedsole and Damon Bame, as well as quarterback Pete Beathard and fleet-footed Willie Brown. However, let us note the fact that Southern Cal is, like Texas, in a most vulnerable psychological situation. The Trojans will have top priority on all their opponents' upset lists; the schedule is a meaty one, and it may be difficult for the coaches to keep the boys from believing their press notices. Still, on sheer material considerations, the Trojans rate the top slot, and if the drive and dedication of last year can be carried over, Southern Cal should take it all.

Most of the sports press will tell you that Washington is next in line of succession to the Conference crown if Southern Cal falters. We seriously doubt it. The Huskies are as deep in good material as ever, but they will be hurting for speed and experience. With no proven halfbacks, the Huskies will rely heavily on Junior League Coffey, a strictly major-league fullback who runs like a charging rhino. Best bet to usurp the West Coast laurels is Washington State, which strikes us as the sleeper team of the West this year. The Cougars were a much better team last year than their record showed; their personnel losses were light and the new men are very promising. The Cougars will be lean, mean and hard this season and if the squad clicks early enough, it will win a fat percentage of its games.

Another team likely to explode this year is Stanford. Perhaps no new coach ever walked into such an ideal situation as did John Ralston, who takes over a squad that is so deep in everything that it must take most of his time just directing traffic. Ralston's big problem is completely reorganizing a talent-laden squad that fell short of expectations last year after getting off to a spectacular start. If he can succeed in reteaching his hoard of Indians the fundamentals of football before October, they just possibly could cause their opponents much chagrin.

UCLA will be greatly improved, but the Bruins will have difficulty carving a winning season from a murderous schedule. Brilliant runner Mike Haffner is back to take up where he left off in 1961, and new quarterback Steve Sindell may turn out to be the best on the Coast.

Both Oregon teams will be as strong as ever, and despite the loss of Terry Baker, Oregon State will still have a fabulous passing attack with Gordon Queen throwing to Vern Burke. Fullback Booker M. Washington may be the big surprise. Oregon, with All-American Mel Renfro carrying the ball much of the time, will field a blazing offense, but the Ducks suffered severe line losses and the defense will be leaky.

California has revitalized its coaching staff and will build its team around flashy quarterback Craig Morton, but the Bears' rebuilding project is probably still a year short of spectacular results.

Football power is growing apace down in the cactus country, and the new Western Athletic Conference threatens to become one of the toughest leagues in the land. The race this year will be an evenly matched scramble among all the teams except Utah -- which doesn't seem to have the manpower -- and Arizona State which will clobber nearly everyone but isn't eligible for the title because of a too-light Conference schedule. Arizona State, which led the nation in scoring last year, should be even stronger this time around, and could go all the way. Most improved teams in the Big Country should be Brigham Young and Wyoming, both of which are deeper in experience and material than they've been in years. Arizona, after flopping last year as we had predicted, is back on the road again in its drive for national prominence, and may pull a few surprises.

Surprises, which pile up as the autumnal madness runs its course, are what make the game so predictably unpredictable. We'll therefore continue to pick them as scientifically as possible -- while we keep our fingers crossed.

Top Twenty Teams

National Champion: Northwestern 8-1

2. Arkansas .......... 9-1

3. Oklahoma .......... 8-2

4. Wisconsin .......... 7-2

5. Southern California......... 8-2

6. Florida .......... 9-1

7. Texas .......... 8-2

8. Illinois ........ 7-2

9. Mississippi .......... 9-0

10. Syracuse .......... 8-2

11. Notre Dame .......... 7-3

12. Alabama .......... 8-2

13. Pittsburgh .......... 7-2

14. Miami, Fla .......... 7-3

15. Navy .......... 7-3

16. Purdue .......... 7-2

17. Washington State ........ 7-3

18. Rice .......... 7-3

19. Auburn .......... 7-3

20. Texas Christian ......... 7-3

Possible Breakthroughs: Arizona State, South Carolina, LSU, Nebraska, West Virginia, Stanford, Wyoming, Washington, Missouri, Oregon State, Oregon, Baylor, UCLA, Dartmouth, Iowa, Kansas.

Alternate All-America Team

Ends: Billy Martin (Georgia Tech) Vern Burke (Oregon State)

Tackles: Scott Appleton (Texas) Ralph Neely (Oklahoma)

Guards: Bob Brown (Nebraska) Rick Redman (Washington)

Center: Malcolm Walker (Rice)

Quarterback: George Mira (Miami)

Halfbacks: Mel Renfro (Oregon) Willie Brown (Southern California)

Fullback: Tom Crutcher (Texas Christian)

Sophomore Back of the Year: Halfback Gene Walker (Rice)

Sophomore Lineman of the Year: Tackle Bob Pickens (Wisconsin)

The All-America Squad

(All of whom are likely to make someone's All-America eleven.)

Ends: Lacy (North Carolina), Snell (Ohio St.), Webb (Iowa), Parks (Texas Tech), Profit (UCLA), Davis (Ga. Tech).

Tackles: Aaron (Clemson), Eller (Minn.), Lasky (Fla.), Mims (Rice), Szczecko & Schwager (Northwestern), Gill (Missouri), Conners (Miami).

Guards: DeLong (Tenn.), Lehmann (Notre Dame), Brasher (Ark.), Hilgenberg (Iowa), Watson (Miss. St.), Florence (Purdue), O'Donnell (Michigan).

Centers: Caveness (Ark.), Bowman (Wis.), Lehmann (Xavier), Kubala (Texas A&M).

Backs: Roberts (Columbia), Beatherd (Southern Cal.), Trull (Baylor), Staubach (Navy), Lothridge (Ga. Tech), Namath (Ala.), Shiner (Maryland), Rakestraw (Ga.), Yost (W. Va.), Dunn (Miss.), Morton (Cal.), Frederickson (Auburn), Faircloth (Tenn.), Spangenberg (Dartmouth), Pedro (W. Texas), Pilot (N. Mexico St.), Looney & Grisham (Oklahoma), Sayers (Kansas), Holland (Wis.), Lewis & Lincoln (Mich. St.), Price (Illinois), Coffey (Wash.), Nance (Syracuse), Soleau (Wm. & Mary), Donnelly (Navy).

The East

Major Independents

Syracuse 8-2

Pittsburgh 7-3

Penn State 7-3

Navy 7-3

Boston College 6-4

Army 5-5

Buffalo 7-2

Colgate 6-3

Rutgers 4-5

Villanova 4-5

Holy Cross 3-6

Boston U 3-6

Ivy League

Dartmouth 7-2

Harvard 6-3

Columbia 6-3

Pennsylvania 5-4

Yale 4-5

Brown 4-5

Princeton 3-6

Cornell 3-6

Yankee Conference

Massachusetts 8-1

Maine 6-2

New Hampshire 5-3

Connecticut 5-4

Rhode Island 3-6

Vermont 3-5

Middle Atlantic Conference

Delaware 8-1

Bucknell 6-4

Temple 6-4

Lehigh 3-6

Lafayette 3-6

Gettysburg 2-7

The Midwest

Big Ten

Northwestern 8-1

Wisconsin 7-2

Illinois 7-2

Purdue 7-2

Michigan 4-5

Iowa 4-5

Ohio State 3-6

Michigan State 3-6

Minnesota 3-6

Indiana 3-6

Mid-American

Miami, Ohio 8-2

Ohio U 7-3

Bowling Green 6-4

Western Mich. 5-4

Toledo 4-6

Kent State 3-6

Major Independents

Notre Dame 7-3

Xavier 7-3

Detroit 5-5

Dayton 3-7

The South

Southeastern Conference

Florida 9-1

Mississippi 9-0

Alabama 8-2

Auburn 7-3

Georgia Tech 5-5

Vanderbilt 5-5

LSU 5-5

Tennessee 4-6

Kentucky 4-6

Miss. State 3-7

Georgia 3-7

Tulane 1-9

Atlantic Coast Conference

Clemson 8-2

South Carolina 7-3

North Carolina 6-4

N.C. State 6-4

Maryland 5-5

Duke 4-6

Virginia 3-7

Wake Forest 1-9

Southern Conference

West Virginia 6-4

Virginia Tech 6-4

Virginia Military 6-5

William & Mary 5-5 G.

Davidson 5-4

The Citadel 4-6

Richmond 4-6

Furman 3-7

Washington 3-7

Major Independents

Miami 7-3

Memphis State 8-2

Southern Miss. 5-4

Florida State 4-6

The Near West

Big Eight

Oklahoma 8-2

Nebraska 7-3

Missouri 6-4

Kansas 6-4

Iowa State 5-5

Oklahoma State 3-7

Colorado 2-8

Kansas State 2-8

Southwest Conference

Arkansas 9-1

Texas 8-2

TCU 7-3

Rice 7-3

Baylor 4-6

Texas A&M 3-7

SMU 3-7

Texas Tech 3-7

Missouri Valley Conference

Louisville 8-2

Tulsa 5-5

N. Texas St. 5-5

Wichita 4-6

Cincinnati 4-6

Major Independents

West Texas St. 8-2

Houston 5-5

Texas Western 4-5

The Far West

Big Six

Southern Cal 8-2

Washington St. 7-3

Stanford 6-4

Washington 5-5

UCLA 5-5

California 3-7

Western Athletic Conference

Arizona St. 9-1

Wyoming 7-3

Arizona 6-4

Brigham Young 6-4

New Mexico 5-5

Utah 3-7

Major Independents

Oregon State 5-5

Oregon 5-5

Air Force 5-5

Utah State 6-4

New Mexico St. 5-5

San Jose St. 4-6

Montana 3-7

Idaho 4-6

Pacific 2-8

Colorado St. 2-8