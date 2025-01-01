Votefor your favorites for the eighth playboy all-star jazz band

Jazz Blossomed in almost every corner of this shrinking globe during the last twelvemonth, with America's jazz ambassadors booking gigs in Bangkok, São Paulo, and points east of the Iron Curtain as though they were two weeks in Trenton. Brazil's own jazz envoy, bossa nova, flourished, but had to make room for the new Thing, pop gospel.

Now it's time once again to pay tribute to those responsible for making it a vintage jazz year by voting in the 1964 Playboy Jazz Poll, America's most monumental and meaningful jazz consensus. This year's ballot, as in the past, is comprised of only those artists who have been active on the jazz scene during the past 12 months. Those musicians honored by the readers will make up the 1964 All-Star Jazz Band and will each receive the much-coveted Playboy Jazz Medal.

To vote, all you have to do is read the simple instructions below, check off your favorite jazzmen where indicated, and make sure you forward the ballot to us before the deadline date.

1. Your official Jazz Poll ballot is attached to this page. A Nominating Board composed of jazz editors, critics, representatives of the major recording companies and winners of last year's poll has selected the jazz artists it considers to be the most outstanding and/or popular of the year. These nominations should serve solely an aid to your recollection of jazz artists and performances, not as a guide on how to vote. You may vote for any living artist in the jazz field.

2. The artists have been divided into categories to form the Playboy All-Star-Jazz Band, and in some categories you may vote for more than one musician (e.g., four trumpets, four trombones, two alto saxes, two tenor saxes), because a big band normally has more than one of these instruments playing in it. Be sure to cast the correct number of votes, as too many votes in any category will disqualify all of your votes in that category.

3. If you wish to vote for an artist who has been nominated, simply place an X in the box before his name on the ballot; if you wish to vote for an artist who has not been nominated, write his name in at the bottom of the category and place an X in the box before it.

4. For leader of the 1964 Playboy All-Star Jazz Band, limit your choice to the men who have led a big band (eight or more musicians) during the past 12 months; for instrumental combo, limit your choice to groups of seven or less musicians. In all categories, vote for the artists who have pleased and impressed you the most with their music during the past year.

5. Please print your name and address in the space at the bottom of the last page of the ballot. You may cast only one complete ballot in the poll, and that must carry your correct name and address if your vote is to be counted.

6. Cut your two-page ballot along the dotted line and mail it to Playboy Jazz Poll, 232 E. Ohio Street, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Ballots must be postmarked before midnight, October 31, 1963, in order to be counted, so get yours in the mail today. The results of the eighth annual Playboy Jazz Poll will appear in the February 1964 issue.

Nominating Board: Cannonball Adderley, Louis Armstrong, Chet Atkins, Bob Brookmeyer, Ray Brown, Dave Brubeck, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Buddy DeFranco, Paul Desmond, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Pete Fountain, Stan Getz, Dizzy Gillespie, Lionel Hampton, Al Hirt, Milt Jackson, J. J. Johnson, Philly Joe Jones, Stan Kenton, Dave Lambert, Wes Montgomery, Joe Morello, Gerry Mulligan, Oscar Peterson, Sonny Rollins, Frank Sinatra, Jack Teagarden, Kai Winding; Leonard Feather, Jazz Critic; Nat Hentoff, Jazz Critic; Wilder Hobson, Saturday Review; Russ Wilson, Oakland Tribune; Esmond Edwards, Argo Records; Nesuhi Ertegun, Atlantic; Alfred Lion, Blue Note; Teo Macero, Columbia; Robert Byrne, Command; Lester Koenig, Contemporary; Max Weiss, Fantasy; Dave Pell, Liberty; Quincy Jones, Mercury; Richard Bock, Pacific Jazz; George Avakian, RCA Victor; George Wein, United Artists; Creed Taylór, Verve; Jimmy Hilliard, Warner Bros.

