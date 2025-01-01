Cleopatra--Italian Style

Moviegoers Should Not be bothered by the fact that Cleopatra, a Queen for Caesar was produced on a smaller budget than the current Liz Taylor vehicle, especially when they view the effect of cost cutting in the costuming department. Though there's plenty of epidermis in 20th Century-Fox's Cleo, with Liz all but busting out of her gowns and going all out in the massage-table sequence we showed you last January, the historically accurate nudity in the rug-rolling first meeting between Cleo and Caesar inexplicably found Miss Taylor fully draped. Not so in the Italian version, enacted here by Pascale Petit, who gives onetime Tarzan Gordon Scott something to really beat his chest and howl about, as she rises nimbly from rug to riches. Feeling that too much exposure never hurts an actress' image, Pascale easily outstrips Liz and amply demonstrates that the biggest wheels were won over, then as now, by rolling out the carpet.