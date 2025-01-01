Susan and Kim

Stars bright shine with different light — thus, Susan Strasberg, theater-bred (father Lee heads Actors Studio), has been a stage-movie-TV triple threat since her Broadway debut (at 15) in "The Diary of Anne Frank." Brunette, brown-eyed and a wispy 5', Susan (now 24) will next be seen in the Italian film, "Kapo." Her last play, "Camille," failed financially, but Susan's admirers are rewarded by these nudeworthy photos, inspired by the classic drama.

Susan Strasberg

Kim Novak

Kim Novak, a Hollywood thoroughbred, is one of the last of the red-hot products of the late, lamented star system. Raised by untheatrical parents, Kim spent an emotionally turbulent adolescence in Chicago before clicking with a screen test nine years ago. Blonde, green-eyed and a bonny 5'7", Kim (now 30) has been box-office dynamite from the beginning ("Pushover." "Picnic," et al.) to her present starring role in Maugham's "Of Human Bondage" — in which, for the first time, Kim goes the way of all flesh.