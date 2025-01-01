Playboy's Playmate Review

Now is the time for all good men to review 1963's delightful dozen gatefold girls and nominate their favorites for Playmate of the Year. By Homeric standards Playboy could have launched 12,000 ships this past 12 months, for the legendary beauty of Helen would have been hard tested by any one of these Playmates. Surely Ilium would have dedicated one of its topless towers to Christine Williams, six feet of classic architecture, whose loveliness graces the opening page of this portfolio. Last month we published an Editors' Choice of 10 top Playmates from our first 10 years and announced that next December, we will offer a similar pictorial featuring the Readers' Choice. To help you recall your own personal favorites, we'll reprint one year of Playmate pulchritude in each of the upcoming Tenth Anniversary issues; let us know, by card or letter, which 10 from Playboy's first decade you most preferred.