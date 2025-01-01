Playmates Revisited • 1954

During this, our Tenth Anniversary Year, Playboy will be conducting a refreshing refresher course in Playmates past. Each issue will reprise, for our readers' delectation, a twelvemonth's worth of tempting females, culminating next December in a Readers' Choice pictorial. Our year-end issue will display the ten lovelies chosen by Playboy readers as their favorite dolls of the decade. Playboy's initial year of publication was highlighted by the magnificent Marilyn Monroe, whose famed face and figure graced the very first Playmate pages in our very first issue. Playmate Margie Harrison put in a pair of Playmate appearances, in January and June, 1954. (In Playboy's early years, we occasionally had a repeat performance by one of our leading ladies.) Knowing our readers' firm convictions in such matters of nubile nostalgia, Playboy welcomes your own all-time top-ten list as soon as you feel certain of your personal preference in hit misses. No need to wait until this retrospective Playmate parade has been completed. Send your ten choice choices to Playboy and we will publish the most popular Playmates of the decade in a special ten-page portfolio in December.