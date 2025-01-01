Sounds of '64

This year, as we focus in on the high-fidelity panorama, we will be paying particular heed to stereo apparatus in its natural habitat – to the rigs in their digs. Budgetary considerations aside, the size and shape of a man's listening quarters are likely to be the prime factors in his choice of equipment. A pair of outsize, horn-loaded speaker systems is going to look absurd and sound cramped in the low-ceilinged confines of an efficiency apartment (though it'd be great for knocking a hole in an otherwise ironclad lease). And a miniaturized, all-in-one tape player will seem decidedly muted within a loftily baronial chamber. To cut a proper sonic swath, equipment should be in tune with its surroundings. Fortunately, the manufacturers of high-fidelity gear have tailored their wares for a wide variety of space availabilities, and there's now a profusion of choice for just about every listening situation.

We'll begin with the man in smallish quarters. His range of selection these days is appetizingly wide. Time was when the small-apartment dweller had to settle for low fi unless he was willing to turn over most of his lebensraum to a multiplicity of electronic gear. Today the combination of low ceilings and minimal footage need cause no consternation. The makers of both component and console outfits have trained their sights on the problem of limited space, and a number of admirable solutions are at hand.

A packaged system may seem particularly appropriate for such locations. One of the best we've seen is purveyed by a firm whose main line of endeavor is actually in the component field: the KLH Research and Development Corporation, of Cambridge, Massachusetts. Their Model 15 stereo system ($259) comprises three units – two small speaker enclosures (8" high by 14" wide) and a compact control center housing a Garrard AT-6 automatic turntable and a solidstate 15-watt amplifier. The latter is specifically mated to the speakers, in that it introduces electronic compensations to offset the natural limitations of small-cone transducers. KLH calls this technique "frequency contouring," and it works surprisingly well. This outfit is just the thing for compact bookshelf installation. Alternatively, if the decor can accommodate an extra furniture unit, we'd like to draw attention to two useful consoles that serve extramusical functions. Magnavox' "Coffee Table Console" ($259.50, in walnut finish) is a complete music system – including stereo FM-AM radio – that doubles as a coffee table. Its four speakers radiate sound from both sides of the cabinet, thus accentuating the enveloping effect of stereo reproduction. Motorola's Model DD40-T ($904, oiled walnut finish) comes from this company's Drexel Decorator series and does extra duty as a bookcase. Stereo FM-AM forms part of the basic package, and a 19" TV receiver can be had as an optional extra.

Tape buffs in the market for an all-in-one playback-record unit should look into Revere's Stereo Tape Cartridge System ($399), now being sold coast to coast after a year of regional test marketing. The Revere plays palm-size tape cartridges at a speed of 1-7/8 inches per second – roughly 45 minutes of music per cartridge. The operation is fully automatic, and since up to 20 cartridges can be stacked in the changer mechanism, 15 hours of attention-free entertainment are theoretically at your command. A modest assortment of recorded cartridges is available (drawn from the Columbia, Command and United Artists catalogs), and blank tape cartridges can also be purchased for home recording – either off the air or from mikes supplied with the equipment. Among integrated reel-to-reel outfits there's a (text continued on page 110) wide choice. We've pictured the new Viking 88 Stereo Compact ($339.95), a selfcontained suitcase unit that boasts an abundance of handy features, including independent playback preamp circuits that allow you to monitor from tape while recording. Other compact reel-to-reel machines well worth consideration are the Sony Sterecorder 200 ($239.50), the Tandberg Model 74 ($474, with carrying case), and the Concord transistorized Model 880 ($399). It's worth noting, incidentally, that the catalog of recorded four-track tapes has now assumed impressive proportions.

Components also figure prominently in the space-saving picture. Here the focus of attention is the integrated FM stereo receiver, which combines tuner and control amplifier on one chassis. The Scott 340-B ($399.95) is a niftylooking example of the genre, with its prepossessing array of control knobs and indicators; its innards – including silverplated RF circuitry, an "Auto-Sensor" for automatic switching to stereo multiplex, and a 70-watt amplifier – are equally splendid in operation. Also shown in our photo is the Eico 2536 ($209.95 wired, $154.95 in kit form), a 36-watt FM stereo receiver which sports a handsomely handy rotary tuning dial; and an all-transistor FM-AM 40-watt stereo receiver by Heath (the AR-13, $195, in kit form only) for its build-it-yourself clientele. Other integrated receivers are purveyed by the Messrs. Fisher, Bell, and Altec Lansing.

To round out the compact component setup, a record player and a pair of smallish speakers are needed. For LP handling in the bare minimum of space you can't go wrong with Garrard's AT-6 ($54.50, plus base), an automatic turntable of British manufacture that has proved remarkably trouble-free since its introduction a couple of years ago. Both Pickering and Shure provide plug-in cartridges for the AT-6, and needless to say they're carefully engineered to track your microgrooves at the recommended 2-gram force. The choice of speakers poses a thornier problem, since each system has its own individual tonal characteristics, and there's no accounting for tastes. The only way to determine whether a speaker really suits you is to listen to it – preferably in your own quarters. The three compact units shown in our photo spread may not provide the precise answer to your needs, but they'll at least give an indication of the range of equipment available. Murray-Carson's "Cavity Generator Spherical Sound System" ($39.95) is a diminutive but resonantly full-sounding reproducer that propagates sound in all directions and can therefore be placed just about anywhere in the listening room. Jensen's X-11 ($29.75) is an ultrathin loud-speaker system of the openback doublet type, incorporating its own auxiliary volume control. ADC's "Caprice" ($49.50) is the smallest in this company's new 300 Series of speakers, a new line that utilizes so-called "infrasonic-resonance" techniques to attain optimum efficiency and damping. Though the Caprice takes up more space than the others, it's still smaller than most bookshelf speakers.

Before moving out of the diminutive digs, we had better add a word about headphones, since they're likely to be needed here in the wee hours of the morning. Actually, headphone listening is great fun strictly on its own terms, and you'll find that most new equipment incorporates front-panel phone jacks for ease of plugging in. Bearing in mind the criterion of compactness, we'd go for the Freeman SEP-100 Stereophones ($24.95), which pack a lot of performance into a small, lightweight set. If your carefully coifed female companion also wants to get into the headphone act, it is worth while to know that the SEP-100 can be worn under the chin as well as over the head.

• • •

Let's move on now to larger lodgings. Space isn't exactly to burn here, but there's room for more diversified and heftier apparatus – and consequently for an over-all upgrading of performance.

The electronics, for example, no longer need be centralized on one chassis. Instead, we can begin to consider the more highly rated separate FM tuners and control amplifiers. Harman-Kardon has recently introduced an extremely attractive matched pair – the F-1000T tuner ($299.95), the A-1000T amplifier ($369.95) – and since they both embody solid-state circuitry throughout, this is an appropriate place for us to deal with the tube-versus-transistor question. To contend that one is Out and the other In would be foolishly premature. According to most experts, tubes and transistors each have their particular strengths and limitations, and we have yet to hear convincing arguments as to either's inherent superiority. Some manufacturers are still working exclusively with vacuum tubes, though most seem to be straddling the audio fence and producing both types of equipment. The general feeling in the industry would seem to be that good sound is good sound, no matter how it's derived.

To return to the Harman-Kardon pair, their relatively uncluttered appearance is deceptive. Each has a useful array of controls neatly hidden away behind a hinged flip-type panel. The tuner features a D'Arsonval signalstrength tuning meter and a circuit that automatically switches over to multiplex stereo; the amplifier boasts electrically self-defeating tone controls and a transformerless output of 35 watts per channel. Comparable control capabilities and performance ratings are provided by such tube equipment as Sherwood's Model S-3000 FM stereo tuner ($165), Dynaco's PAS-3/A preamp ($109.95) and Stereo 70/A power amplifier ($129.95), the latter two also available in kit form at lower cost. However, there are a multitude of other models just as deserving of inclusion on your stereo shopping list. The truth is that the electronic stages of the high fidelity chain pose blessedly few problems these days.

The same can be said of the current turntables, whether of the manual or automatic variety. In our display of delectables, we've featured the Weathers K-66 Integrated Playback System ($129.50) and the Dual 1009 Auto/Professional ($94.75) as particularly appropriate for the medium-size rig. The svelte proportions of the Weathers derive from a lowmass platter and a miniature motor of the type originally developed for timing devices – an intriguing departure from the "battleship" construction ordinarily favored for record-playing gear. The AR 2-Speed Turntable ($68) follows similar design lines and has the added advantage of a 45-rpm speed. United Audio's Dual 1009 comes from Germany and is the latest in a proliferating breed of automatic turntables – devices that combine the precision engineering of manual turntables with the convenience of automatic change. This one has a host of valuable features, including an arm that tracks effortlessly at 1/2 gram and a four-speed motor with adjustment for variable control of pitch through a six-percent range. Altogether a splendid piece of equipment to set beside the previously available Miracord and Garrard A automatic turntables. In choosing a cartridge for any of these playback systems, attention should be paid to a small but significant detail: vertical tracking angle. There is reason to believe that considerable amounts of distortion can be caused by a disparity between the angle used to cut stereo records and the angle of the stylus used to play them. A strong move is now afoot to standardize both angles at 15 degrees, and you might as well get on the band wagon at the outset, for example with the new Shure Series M44 15-degree Dynetic Cartridge ($44.50 with .7-mil stylus, $49.50 with .5-mil stylus).

For tape playback and recording, we've given the nod to Ampex' sleekly styled F-44 ($595), a versatile and ruggedly constructed deck that stands midway between this company's former consumer models and its much-vaunted professional equipment. Like the latter, it employs a hysteresis-synchronous motor, utilizes three heads for erase-record-play, and allows for sound-on-sound transfer from Track A to Track B or vice versa. (concluded overleaf) Also on display is the Knight KN-4000 tape transport ($129.95), which mates with the KN-4002 record/play preamp ($79.95) to provide a four-track deck of low cost and high performance. The Benjamin Truvox PD-100 ($399.50) and Ferrograph 424A ($595), both of British manufacture, also merit close attention.

So far we've kept a fairly wary eye on space, but in choosing speaker systems for the roomier residence our profligate instincts have gotten the upper hand. There's a distinct trend these days back to large enclosures, and we've taken advantage of that fact to show the Electro-Voice Marquis 300 ($196) and the JBL Olympus S-7 ($645). The Marquis is representative of a new breed of speaker systems – heftier than the popular bookshelf models but well shy of really monstrous dimensions. Other examples are the Fisher XP-10 ($249.50), the EMI 711-A ($249) and the Wharfedale W-90 ($259.50). JBL's Olympus hovers somewhere between the "middle range" and "monster" categories, and – like all this company's speaker systems – can be powered by the Model SE402 Energizer ($216), a solid-state amplifier specifically mated to the loud-speaker-enclosure combination. Lest we get too far out on our large-speaker kick, we had better emphasize that the acoustic-suspension bookshelf systems are far from passé. Indeed, the AR-3 ($225) and KLH Model Four ($231) remain the preferred monitoring speakers at recording sessions, and either one will adorn any listening room.

In the matter of adornment there's a good deal to be said, too, for several of the intermediate-size consoles. We were particularly taken with General Electric's "Contemporary" ($449.95) – a lowslung piece of cabinetry that will blend dazzlingly with contemporary Danish decor. Its innards include a stereo FM-AM tuner and a solid-state amplifier. If you belong to the music-while-you-work persuasion, take a look at Philco's "Secretary" ($450), which packages the full stereo regalia in a drop-leaf secretary.

• • •

Our grand finale is reserved for the man in a mansion. We're assuming that his listening room is a reasonable facsimile of Carnegie Hall and that he has the wherewithal to fill it with whatever he pleases. In short, spatial and financial inhibitions are herewith discarded.

Unless he happens to go for the Ampex Signature V ($30,000), a huge console which incorporates the new VR-1500 Closed Circuit Videotape Recorder for taping TV programs off the air, our baronial plutocrat will probably stick to component gear for the central salon, reserving consoles for ancillary use elsewhere. For example, he'd undoubtedly consider the Zenith "Sibelius" ($800) or Admiral "Kingshaven" ($799.95), shown on pages 108-109 ideal for den, bedroom, or other private sanctum. Both models feature stereo FM-AM transistorized amplification and turntable-quality changers – perfect for providing suave backdrops for serious nocturnal activity.

In amassing the constellation of components for our space-unlimited layout, we've stressed maximum flexibility and optimum performance. This is all ne plus ultra stuff. You don't really need it any more than you need a Bentley Continental. But given the requisite space and bank account, why settle for less? In the tape category, for example, we've shown the Crown 800 ($1175) – a strictly professional product that can be switched from 7-1/2 to 1-7/8 ips with no detectable change in quality. The transistorized control center makes use of gold-plated circuitry and employs plug-in epoxy panels for fully modularized efficiency. Alternatively, consideration might go to the Bell RT-360 tape recorder equipped with DK-1 accessory motors ($495). This outfit can be used to copy tapes – a particularly welcome function for the collector who likes to swap rare taped performances with other aficionados. Should portability be a determining factor, we'd vote for the Sony Sterecorder 600 ($450), a precision-made Japanese machine which also boasts the convenience of modular circuitry.

Our disc playback equipment is on the same top level. The Empire 498 ($185) has been engineered to withstand any reasonable number of jars or bumps during playback, thanks to an extremely effective vibration-absorbing suspension system, and its hysteresis-synchronous motor propels the turntable at the three standard speeds. For automatic play, we've chosen the Thorens TD-224 Masterpiece ($250), which introduces a new approach to changer design. Here the records are stacked to the left of the turntable and transferred back and forth individually by a moving arm, eliminating the problems caused by stacking discs on a revolving platter. Other Thorens features include an illuminated strobe, variable pitch control and built-in record-cleaning brush.

In the FM tuner category, we've pictured the Scott 310E ($279.95) and Fisher MF 320 ($513.95) – top-of-the-line units embodying outstanding sensitivity and channel-separation ratings. The Fisher comes with a wireless remote-control selector that effectuates automatic tuning action and volume-level setting from an easy chair by the mere flick of a wrist. Both models employ vacuum-tube circuitry. If you hanker after solid state, be advised that comparable performers based on transistor design will soon be available from these maufacturers – Scott's Model 4312 transistorized FM tuner at a $365 price tag, and Fisher's Model TF-300 at $379.50. For AM reception, FAA long-wave weather casts, and the international short-wave bands, we've chosen the skillfully styled Hallicrafters S-118 ($99.95). It ranges from 185 kilocycles to 31 megacycles and offers electrical band spread and slide-rule logging. The rear-panel audio output jack facilitates plugging into a high fidelity setup.

The tube-versus-transistor option is present again in the amplification stage. Altec's Royale II stereo preamp-amplifier ($366) is solid-state throughout. It develops 35 watts per channel and features a set of nine keyboard switches on the front panel for controlling channel reverse, scratch filter, and the like. At Marantz, tube circuitry is still in the ascendant – as evidenced by this company's Model 7 preamp ($264) and Model 8B power amplifier (also $264), the latter delivering 35 watts per channel in normal operation or 18 ultraclean watts in the optional triode operation. The designers at Hadley Laboratories in California believe they have secured the best of both worlds by offering solid-state engineering in the preamplifier and vacuum-tube engineering in the power amplifier. Hadley's Model 621 preamp ($319.50) has a rated frequency response of 5 to 100,000 cycles, while the Model 601 amplifier (also $319.50) puts out 40 watts per channel from 13 to 30,000 cycles with maximum harmonic distortion of .6 percent. We'd hate to have to pass a blindfold comparison test on any of the above equipment; it's all so diligently designed and crafted as to make differences virtually indistinguishable.

Bearing in mind the ample floor plan of a regal residence, we've put emphasis on performance rather than size in selecting speaker systems for illustration. The Bozak B-4000 ($495) is a three-way infinite baffle unit employing two 16-ohm woofers, one midranger, and a minor galaxy of broad-dispersion treble speakers. Altec's Carmel ($324) features a pair of this company's 414A bass speakers, a type much favored in cinematic installations, working in conjunction with an 804A high-frequency driver. The Klipsch Cornwall ($408) is a direct radiator with rear-loaded port and utilizes a magnificently solid-sounding 15-inch woofer. In the supersystem range, consideration should also be given to the Electro-Voice Patrician ($875), the JBL Metregon 201 ($1140) and the KLH Model Nine electrostatics ($1140 the pair). As mentioned earlier, however, choice of speaker systems is very much an individual matter.

Blanket recommendations, as a matter of fact, are to be avoided in any portion of the high-fidelity picture. We've come to realize that it's as hazardous to predict hi-fi listening tastes as it is to predict the outcome of a blind date. But this is all part of the game – and the fun.