The Playboy LP Library

The compleat city squire will, of course, want to own a collection of LP etchings as diverse as the moods he feels and the life he leads. The haunting, wailing power of Billie Holiday provides the right lusty note for and elbow-bending gathering of a stag clan, while the artful strains of the Modern Jazz Quartet are perfect for an evening of unruffled solitude. The sensuous background sounds of Jackie Gleason's orchestra or the hip stylings of Frank Sinatra suggest the enchanted moods of amour, and the spirited strummings of Leadbelly or Joan Baez will quicken the pace of any soiree. The classic symmetry of Vivaldi offers the unhurried order of a bygone era for those moments when the hurly-burly of today is too much with us, while the fiery romanticism of Brahms adds another dimension to those evenings when the gentle sex is very much with us. The Editors of Playboy offer no "ratings" for the LP albums listed below (100 each of jazz, classical, and pop/folk music). We selected them simply because we like them; we think you will, too.

Pop/Folk

David Allen,Sings the Music of Jerome Kern. World Pacific M

Ernestine Anderson,Hot Cargo. Mercury M

Joan Baez,In Concert. Vanguard M-S

Mildred Bailey,Her Greatest Performances. Columbia M, 3 LPs

Harry Belafonte,At Carnegie Hall. Victor M-S, 2 LPs

Swing Dat Hammer. Victor M-S

Tony Bennett,At Carnegie Hall. Columbia M-S, 2 LPs

I Wanna Be Around. Columbia M-S

I Left My Heart in San Francisco. Columbia M-S

Big Bill Broonzy,Last Session. Verve M, 3 LPs

Oscar Brown, JR.,Tells It Like It Is! Columbia M-S

Carousel, Orig. cast. Decca M-S

Ray Charles,The Genius Sings the Blues. Atlantic M

Rock & Roll Forever. Atlantic M

What'd I Say. Atlantic M

June Christy,The Best of June Christy. Capitol M-S

Something Cool. Capitol M-S

Nat King Cole,Ballads of the Day. Capitol M-S

Wild Is Love. Capitol M-S

Love Is the Thing. Capitol M-S

Chris Connor,He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not. Atlantic M-S

Vic Damone,On the Swingin' Side. Columbia M-S

Linger Awhile. Capitol M-S

Sammy Davis JR.,At the Cocoanut Grove. Reprise M-S

What Kind of Fool Am I. Reprise M-S

Billy Eckstine,Golden Hits. Mercury M-S

Ella Fitzgerald,Harold Arlen Song Book. Verve M-S, 2 LPs

Cole Porter Song Book. Verve M, 2 LPs

Verve M, 2 LPs

Ella Swings Lightly. Verve M-S

Like Someone in Love. Verve M-S

Rodgers & Hart Song Book. Verve M-S, 2 LPs

Gershwin Song Book. Verve M-S, 5 LPs

Four Freshmen,The Best of the Four Freshmen. Capitol M-S

Funny Face, Sound track. Verve M

Judy Garland,At Carnegie Hall. Capitol M-S, 2 LPs

Erroll Garner,Other Voices. Columbia M

Gigi, Sound track. MGM M-S

João Gilberto,Brazil's Brilliant João Gilberto. Capitol M-S

Jackie Gleason,Presents Music for the Love Hours. Capitol M-S

Presents Music, Martinis, Memories. Capitol M-S

Eydie Gormé,Eydie in Love. ABC Paramount M-S

Buddy Greco,Buddy and Soul. Epic M-S

Hi-LO'S,Love Nest. Columbia S

Billie Holiday,Essential Billie Holiday. Verve M

The Golden Years. Columbia M, 3 LPs

The Lady Sings. Decca M

Lena Horne,Lena at the Sands. Victor M-S

Lena on the Blue Side. Victor M-S

House of Flowers, Original cast. Columbia M

Mahalia Jackson,Great Gettin' Up Morning. Columbia M-S

Newport, 1958. Columbia M-S

Johnny Janis,Playboy Presents Johnny Janis. (to be released) M-S

Kingston Trio,Best of the Kingston Trio. Capitol M-S

Lambert, Hendricks & Ross,Sing a Song of Basic. ABC Paramount M

Steve Lawrence,People Will Say We're in Love. United Artists M-S

Huddie Ledbetter,Leadbelly. Capitol M

Peggy Lee,Black Coffee. Decca M

Pretty Eyes. Capitol M-S

Michel Legrand,Castles in Spain. Columbia M

Julie London,Around Midnight. Liberty M-S

Johnny Mathis,Johnny's Greatest Hits. Columbia M-S

More Johnny's Greatest Hits. Columbia M-S

Warm. Columbia M-S

Carmen McRae,Lover Man. Columbia M-S

Mabel Mercer,Sings Cole Porter. Atlantic M

Glenn Miller,Glenn Miller (ltd. edition). Victor M, 5 LPs

My Fair Lady, Original cast. Columbia M-S

Anita O'Day,Anita Sings the Most. Verve M

Trav'lin' Light. Verve M-S

Pal Joey, Vivienne Segal, Harold Lang. Columbia M

Peter, Paul & Mary,In the Wind. Warner Bros. M-S

André Previn,Like Love. Columbia M-S

Jimmy Rushing,5 Feet of Soul. Colpix M-S

Juan Serrano,Olé, la Mano. Elektra M-S

Ravi Shankar,In Concert. World Pacific M-S

Nina Simone,Forbidden Fruit. Colpix M-S

Nina at Town Hall. Colpix M-S

Frank Sinatra,In the Wee Small Hours. Capitol M

The Great Years. Capitol M-S, 3 LPs

Swing Along with Me. Reprise M-S

Swing Easy! Capitol M

Songs for Swingin' Lovers. Capitol M

Bessie Smith,The Bessie Smith Story. Columbia M, 4 LPs

Keely Smith,I Wish You Love. Capitol M-S

Staple Singers,Hammer & Nails. Riverside M-S

Barbra Streisand,The Barbra Streisand Album. Columbia M-S

Toots Thielemans,The Romantic Sound of Toots Thielemans. MGM M-S

Mel Tormé,It's a Blue World. Bethlehem M

Back in Town. Verve M-S

I Dig the Duke and I Dig the Count. Verve M-S

Sarah Vaughan,At the Blue Note. Mercury M

After Hours. Roulette M-S

Dinah Washington,After Hours with Miss "D." Mercury M

West Side Story, Original Cast. Columbia M-S

Josh White,Spirituals & Blues. Elektra M-S

Andy Williams,Warm and Willing. Columbia M-S

Joe Williams,Everyday I Have the Blues. Roulette M-S

A Man Ain't Supposed to Cry. Roulette M-S

Nancy Wilson,Hello Young Lovers. Capitol M-S

Broadway My Way. Capitol M-S

Jimmy Witherspoon (featuring Ben Webster), Roots. Reprise M-S

Jazz

Cannonball Adderley,In San Francisco. Riverside M-S

Red Allen, Count Basie, Etc.,The Sound of Jazz. Columbia M-S

Louis Armstrong,Young Louis Armstrong. Riverside M

The Louis Armstrong Story. Columbia M, 4 LPs

Plays W. C. Handy. Columbia M

Count Basie,And His Orchestra. Decca M

Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Hot Lips Page, Etc.,Spirituals to Swing. Vanguard M, 2 LPs

Sidney Bechet,The Fabulous Sidney Bechet. Blue Note M

Bix Beiderbecke,The Bix Beiderbecke Story. Columbia M, 2 LPs

Art Blakey,Art Blakey with Thelonious Monk. Atlantic M-S

Bob Brookmeyer,Blues Hot & Cold. Verve M-S

Dave Brubeck,Jazz at Oberlin. Fantasy M-S

Time Out. Columbia M-S

At Carnegie Hall. Columbia M-S, 2 LPs

Charlie Byrd,Bossa Nova Pelos Passaros. Riverside M-S

Charlie Christian,With Benny Goodman Sextet. Columbia M

Buck Clayton,Buck and Buddy Blow the Blues. Prestige/Swingville M

Ornette Coleman,Ornette! Atlantic M-S

John Coltrane,"Live" at the Village Vanguard. Impulse M-S

Eddie Condon, Jimmy McPartland, Etc.,Chicago Jazz. Decca M

Miles Davis,Birth of the Cool. Capitol M

Cookin'. Prestige M

Sketches of Spain. Columbia M-S

Buddy DeFranco, Tommy Gumina,Kaleidoscope. Mercury M-S

Johnny Dodds,New Orleans Clarinet. Riverside M

Roy Eldridge,Swingin' on the Town. Verve M-S

Duke Ellington,At His Very Best. Victor M

In a Mellotone. Victor M

Hi-Fi Ellington Uptown. Columbia M

Duke Ellington, Charles Mingus, Max Roach,Money Jungle. United Artists M-S

Bill Evans, Jim Hall,Undercurrent. United Artists M-S

Gil Evans,Out of the Cool. Impulse! M-S

Maynard Ferguson,Message from Birdland. Roulette M-S

Pete Fountain,Swing Low, Sweet Clarinet. Coral M-S

Erroll Garner,Volumes 1 and 2. Savoy M

Stan Getz,At the Shrine. Verve M, 2 LPs

Stan Getz, J. J. Johnson,At the Opera House. Verve M-S

Dizzy Gillespie,Dizzy in Greece. Verve M

Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Bud Powell,Jazz at Massey Hall. Fantasy M

Dizzy Gillespie,Something Old/Something New. Philips M-S

Benny Goodman,Trio-Quartet-Quintet. Victor M

Carnegie Hall Jazz Concert. Columbia M, 2 LPs

Lonel Hampton,Swing Classics. Victor M

Coleman Hawkins,Hawk Flies High. Riverside M

Coleman Hawkins, Louis Armstrong, Etc.,Guide to Jazz. Victor M

Fletcher Henderson,Study in Frustration. Columbia M, 4 LPs

Woody Herman,Thundering Herds. Columbia M-S, 3 LPs

Earl Hines,Solo Piano. Fantasy M

Al Hirt,Our Man in New Orleans. Victor M-S

Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington,Back to Back. Verve M-S

Ahmad Jamal,All of You. Argo M-S

J. J. Johnson, Kai Winding,Jay & Kai. Savoy M

Jonah Jones,Jumpin' with Jonah. Capitol M-S

Stan Kenton,City of Glass. Capitol M

Kenton in Hi-Fi. Capitol M-S

Lee Konitz,With Warne Marsh. Atlantic M

John Lewis,2 Degrees East, 3 Degrees West. Pacific Jazz M

Jimmie Lunceford,And His Orchestra. Decca M

Henry Mancini,The Blues and the Beat. Victor M-S

Combo! Victor M-S

Shelly Manne,And His Friends Play "My Fair Lady." Contemporary M-S

Charles Mingus,Mingus Presents Mingus. Candid M-S

Tiajuana Moods. Victor M-S

Modern Jazz Quartet,European Jazz Concert. Atlantic M-S, 2 LPs

The Comedy. Atlantic M-S

Thelonious Monk,Brilliant Corners. Riverside M-S

Thelonious Himself. Riverside M

Monk's Dream. Columbia M-S

Wes Montgomery,Incredible Jazz Guitar. Riverside M-S

Jelly Roll Morton,King of New Orleans Jazz. Victor M

Gerry Mulligan,Presenting the Mulligan Sextet. Mercury M

Jeru. Columbia M-S

King Oliver,King Oliver. Epic M

Charlie Parker,Genius of Charlie Parker. Savoy M, 2 LPs

Once There Was Bird. Charlie Parker Records/MGM M

Immortal Charlie Parker. Savoy M

Art Pepper,Meets the Rhythm Section. Contemporary M-S

Oscar Peterson,At Stratford Shakespearean Festival. Verve M

Night Train. Verve M-S

Playboy Jazz All-Stars,Volume One. Playboy M, 2 LPs

Volume Two. Playboy M, 2 LPs

Volume Three. Playboy M-S, 3 LPs

Bud Powell,The Amazing Bud Powell. Blue Note M, 2 LPs

Django Reinhardt,The Best of Django. Capitol M, 2 LPs

Max Roach,We Insist. Candid M-S

Sonny Rollins,Saxophone Colossus. Prestige M

Our Man in Jazz. Victor M-S

George Russell,Stratus Seekers. Riverside M-S

Pee Wee Russell,Jazz Reunion. Candid M-S

George Shearing,San Francisco Scene. Capitol M-S

Horace Silver,Six Pieces of Silver. Blue Note M

Zoot Sims,Zoot! Argo M

Stuff Smith, Dizzy GillespieStuff Smith and Dizzy Gillespie Verve M

Art Tatum,Piano Discoveries. 20th Century-Fox M, 2 LPs

Cecil Taylor,The World of Cecil Taylor. Candid M-S

Jack Teagarden,King of the Blues Trombone. Epic M, 3 LPs

Clark Terry,Color Changes. Candid M-S

Lennie Tristano,Lennie Tristano. Atlantic M

Thesaurus of Classic Jazz,Columbia M, 4 LPs

Fats Waller,Handful of Keys. Victor M

Ben Webster,Soulville. Verve M

Teddy Wilson,The Impeccable Mr. Wilson. Verve M

Lester Young, Count Basie,Memorial Album. Epic M, 2 LPs

Classical

Victoria de los angeles, soprano, Spanish Song of the Renaissance. Ars Musicae Ensemble, José M. Lamana, cond. Angel M-S

Bach,Brandenburg Concertos (complete). New York Sinfonietta, Max Goberman, cond. Library of Recorded Masterpieces, 3 LPs

Goldberg Variations. Glenn Gould, piano. Columbia M

St. Matthew Passion. Elisabeth Schwarzkopf(s), Christa Ludwig(ms), Peter Pears (t), Nicolai Gedda (t), Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (b), Walter Berry (bs); Philharmonia Choir and Orchestra, Otto Klemperer, cond. Angel M-S, 5 LPs

Ein Musikalisches Opfer. Yehudi Menuhin; members of the Bath Festival Orchestra. Angel M-S

Sonatas for Flute and Harpsichord; Sonatas for Flute and Continuo; Sonatas for Unaccompanied Flute. Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Robert Veyron-Lacroix, harpsichord; Jean Juchot, cello. Epic M-S, 2 LPs

Sonatas and Partitas for Unaccompanied Violin. Joseph Szigeti, violin. Vanguard M, 3 LPs

Bartók,Concerto for Orchestra; Dance Suite. Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orchestra, Bernard Haitink, cond. Epic M-S

Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, No. 1 and Prokofiev,Concerto for Piano (Left Hand) and Orchestra, No. 4, Op. 53. Rudolf Serkin, piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra, George Szell, cond. (in the Bartók); Philadelphia Orchestra, Eugene Ormandy, cond. (in the Prokofiev). Columbia M-S

Divertimento for Strings; Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion. Richard Burgin, violin; Boston Chamber Orchestra, Harold Farberman, cond. (in the Divertimento). Ralph Votapek, Luise Vosgerchian, pianos; Everett Firth, Arthur Press, percussion (in the Sonata). Cambridge M-S

Quartets for Strings (complete). Juilliard Quartet. Columbia M, 3 LPs

Beethoven,Concertos for Piano and Orchestra (complete). Artur Schnabel, piano; London Symphony Orchestra, Sir Malcolm Sargent, cond. (in No. 1); Philharmonia Orchestra, Issay Dobrowen, cond. (in Nos. 2, 3, and 4), Alceo Galliera, cond. (in No. 5). Angel M, 5 LPs

Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, in D. Op. 61. Zino Francescatti, violin: Columbia Symphony Orchestra, Bruno Walter, cond. Columbia M-S

Quartets for Strings: Op. 127, 130, 131, 132, 135; Grosse Fugue. Budapest Quartet. Columbia M-S, 5 LPs

Symphonies 1-9 (complete). Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Herbert von Karajan, cond. Deutsche Grammophon M-S, 8 LPs

Berg,Lyric Suite and Webern,Five Movements. Op. 5; Six Bagatelles. Op. 9. Juilliard Quartet. Victor M-S

Berlioz,Roméo et Juliette. Op. 17 (complete). Rosalind Elias (ms), Cesare Valletti (t), Giorgio Tozzi (bs); Boston Symphony Orchestra, Charles Munch, cond. Victor M-S, 2 LPs

Boismortier,Concerto for Five Flutes, Op. 15: No. 1, in G; No. 2, in A minor; No. 3, in D and Cor Rette,Concerto comiques. Op. 8: No. 3, in C minor; No. 4, in A; No. 6, in G. Jean-Pierre Rampal, Samuel Baron, Harold Bennett, Lois Schaefer, Paul Robison, flutes; Robert Veyron-Lacroix, harpsichord; David Soyer, cello. Connoisseur Society S, 12-in. 45-rpm

Brahms,Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, in D, Op. 77. David Oistrakh, violin; French National Radio Orchestra, Otto Klemperer, cond. Angel M-S

Sonata for Violin and Piano, No. 1, in G, Op. 78 and Beethoven,Sonata for Violin and Piano, No. 8, in G, Op. 30, No. 3. Henryk Szeryng, violin; Artur Rubinstein, piano. Victor M-S

Sonatas for Violin and Piano: No. 2, in A, Op. 100; No. 3, in D minor, Op. 108. Henryk Szeryng, violin; Artur Rubinstein, piano. Victor M-S

Julian Bream Consort,An Evening of Elizabethan Music. Byrd, Dowland, Allison, Campian, Morley, Phillips. Victor M-S

Britten,Noye's Fludde. Soloists; Children's Chorus and An East Suffolk Children's Orchestra, Norman del Mar, cond. London M-S

War Requiem, Op. 66. Galina Vishnevskaya (s), Peter Pears (t), Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (b); Highgate School Choir; Back Choir; London Symphony Orchestra Chorus; Melos Ensemble; London Symphony Orchestra. Benjamin Britten, cond. London M-S, 2 LPs

Maria Callas, soprano, Maria Callas Sings French Opera Arias. Orchestre National de la Radiodiffusion Francaise, Georges Prêtre, cond. Angel M-S

Canteloube,Chants d' Auvergne. Netania Davrath, soprano; Orchestra, Pierre de la Roche, cond. Vanguard M-S

Carter,Double Concerto for Harpsichord and Piano with Two Chamber Orchestras and Kirch Ner,Concerto for Violin, Cello, Ten Winds, and Percussion. Ralph Kirkpatrick, harpsichord; Charles Rosen, piano; chamber orchestras, Gustav Meier, cond. (in the Carter). Tossy Spivakovsky, violin; Aldo Parisot, cello; instrumental group, Leon Kirchner, cond. (in the Kirchner). Epic M-S

Pablo Casals, cello. A Concert at the White House, With Alexander Schneider, violin; Mieczyslaw Horszowski, piano. Columbia M

Cherubini,Medea. Maria Callas, soprano, et al. La Scala Chorus and Orchestra, Tullio Serafin, cond. Mercury M-S

Chopin,Mazurkas. Witold Malcuzynski, piano. Angel M-S

Cowell,Piano Music. Henry Cowell, piano. Folkways M

Debussy,Etudes. Charles Rosen, piano. Epic M-S

La Mer. Philharmonia Orchestra, Carlo Maria Giulini, cond. Angel M-S

Preludes, Books I and II. Walter Gieseking, piano. Columbia M, 2 LPs (concluded on page 184) Playboy LP Library (continued from page 68) Alfred Deller, cond., Madrigal Masterpieces. Deller Consort. Vanguard M-S

Donizetti,Lucia di Lammermoor. Joan Sutherland (s), Renato Cioni (t), Robert Merrill (b), Cesare Siepi (bs), et al.; Chorus and Orchestra of Accademia di Santa Cecilia (Rome), John Pritchard, cond. London M-S, 3 LPs

Falla,Concerto for Harpsichord and Orchestra, in D; Nights in the Gardens of Spain. Gonzalo Soriano, harpsichord; Paris Conservatory Orchestra, Frühbeck de Burgos, cond. Angel M-S

Gabrieli,Gabrieli and His Contemporaries. Canzonas and Sonatas. Concert Ensemble of the Schola Cantorum Basiliensis, August Wenzinger, cond. Archive M-S

Gabrieli, Giovanni,Sonatas and Canzoni and Gabrieli, Andrea,Aria della battaglia. Eastman Wind Ensemble, Frederick Fennell, cond. Mercury M-S

Gershwin,Porgy and Bess. Lawrence Winters (b), Camilla Williams (s). Columbia M, 3 LPs

Rhapsody in Blue. Leonard Bernstein, piano, Columbia Symphony Orchestra; American in Paris. New York Philharmonic, Leonard Bernstein, cond. Columbia M-S

Gesualdo,Tributes to His Astonishing Life and Music. Vocalists, Robert Craft, cond.; E. Power Biggs, organ; Carol Rosenstiel, harpsichord; Columbia Symphony Orchestra, Igor Stravinsky, cond. Columbia M-S

Handel,Alcina. Joan Sutherland (s), Graziella Sciutti (s), Teresa Berganza (ms), Luigi Alva (t), Ezio Flagello (b), et al.; London Symphony Chorus and Orchestra, Richard Bonynge, cond. London M-S, 3 LPs

Concertos for Organ and Orchestra: No. 2, in B flat; No. 5, in F; No. 13, in F; No. 16, in F. E. Power Biggs, organ; London Philharmonic Orchestra, Sir Adrian Boult, cond. Columbia M-S

Ode for St. Cecilia's Day. Adele Addison (s), John McCollum (t); Rutgers University Choir; New York Philharmonic, Leonard Bernstein, cond. Columbia M-S

Haydn,Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, No. 1 in C and Giordani,Concerto for Harpsichord and Orchestra, in C and Mozart,Divertimentos: in B flat, K. 137; in F, K. 138. Felix Ayo, violin (in the Haydn); Maria Teresa Garatti, harpsichord (in the Giordani); I Musici. Epic M-S

Mass No. 9, in D minor ("Nelson Mass"). Soloists; King's College Choir, Cambridge; London Symphony: Orchestra, David Willcocks, cond. London M-S

Symphonies: Nos. 99-104. Royal Philharmonic, Sir Thomas Beecham, cond. Capitol M-S, 3 LPs

Symphony No. 92, in G ("Oxford") and Schubert,Symphony No. 8, in B minor ("Unfinished"). Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, cond. Epic M-S

The Heifetz-Piatigorsky Concerts, With Primrose, Pennario, And Guests, Mozart: Quintet for Strings, in G minor, K. 516; Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings, in E flat, Op. 20; Brahms: Sextet for Strings, No. 2, in G, Op. 36; Franck: Quintet for Piano and Strings, in F minor; Schubert: Quintet for Strings, in C, Op. posth. 163. With Jascha Heifetz, violin; William Primrose, viola; Gregor Piatigorsky, cello; Leonard Pennario, Piano; et al. Victor M-S, 3 LPs

Hindemith,Mathis der Maler (excerpts). Pilar Lorengar (s), Donald Grobe (t), Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (b); Radio Symphony Orchestra (Berlin), Leopold Ludwig, cond. Deutsche Grammophon M-S

Vladimir Horowitz, piano, The Horowitz Collection. Barber, Chopin, Clementi, Czerny, Mendelssohn, Moszkowski, Mozart, Prokofiev, Saint-Saens, Schumann, Scriabin. Victor M, 2 LPs

Ives,Symphony No. 2. New York Philharmonic, Leonard Bernstein, cond. Columbia M-S

Liszt,Sonata for Piano, in B minor; Funérailles and Schumann:Arabesque, Op. 18; Fantasiestücke, Op. 12; Traumeswirren: Presto passionato, Op.22; Toccata, Op. 7. Vladimir Horowitz, piano. Angel M

Mahler,Symphony No. 9, in D. Columbia Symphony Orchestra, Bruno Walter, cond. Columbia M-S, 2 LPs

Mozart,Concertos for Piano and Orchestra: No. 22, in E flat, K. 482; No. 6, in B flat, K. 238. Géza Anda, piano; Camerata Academica of the Salzburg Mozarteum, Géza Anda, cond. Deutsche Grammophon M-S

Concertos for Wind Instruments: for Bassoon and Orchestra in B flat, K. 191; for Clarinet and Orchestra, in A, K. 622; for Flute, No. 1, in G, K. 313; for Oboe, in C, K. 314. Soloists of the Philadelphia Orchestra, Eugene Ormandy, cond. Columbia M-S, 2 LPs

Cosi fan tutte. Elisabeth Schwarzkopf (s), Christa Ludwig (ms), Hanny Steffek (s), Alfredo Kraus (t), Giuseppe Taddei (b), Walter Berry (bs): Philharmonia Chorus and Orchestra, Karl Böhm, cond. Angel M-S, 4 LPs

Serenade for Wind Instruments, No. 10, in B flat, K. 361. Members of the Bavarian Symphony Orchestra, Eugen Jochum, cond. Deutsche Grammophon M-S

Sonatas for Piano: in G flat, K. 333; in D, K. 311; in E flat, K. 282; in G, K. 283; Rondo, in A minor, K. 511; Contretanze, K. 606 (arr. Landowska). Wanda Landowska, piano. Victor M, 2 LPs

Symphonies: Nos. 35, 36, 38, 39, 40, 41. Columbia Symphony Orchestra. Bruno Walter, cond. Columbia M-S, 3 LPs

Mussorgsky,Boris Godounov (arr. Rimsky-Korsakoff). Evelyn Lear (s), John Lanigan (t), Boris Christoff (b), et al.; Chorus of the National Opera of Sofia; Orchestre de la Societe des Concerts du Conservatoire de Paris, André Cluytens, cond. Angel M-S, 4 LPs

New York Pro Musica,Instrumental Music from the Courts of Queen Elizabeth and King James. Noah Greenberg, cond. Decca M-S

Pergolesi,Concertini: No. 1, in G; No. 5, in E flat; No. 6, in B flat. Concerto for Flute and Strings, in G. André Jaunet, flute; Zurich Chamber Orchestra, Edmond de Stoutz, cond. Vanguard M-S

Poulenc,Concerto for Organ, Strings, and Timpani, in G minor. Maurice Duruflé, organ; French National Radio Orchestra, Georges Prêtre, cond. Angel M-S

Prokofiev,Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, No. 3, in C, Op. 26 and Rachmaninoff,Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, No. 1, in F sharp minor, Op. 1. Byron Janis, piano; Moscow Philharmonic, Kiril Kondrashin, cond. Mercury M-S

Sonatas for Piano: No. 6, in A, Op. 82; No. 8, in B flat, Op. 84; Sonatine Pastorale, in C, Op. 59, No. 3; Paysage, Op. 59, No. 2; Pensée No. 3, Op. 62. Cinderella Ballet: Gavotte and Rachmaninoff,Preludes, Op. 23: No. 4, in D; No. 5, in G minor. Sviatoslav Richter, piano. Columbia M-S, 2 LPs

Sonatas for Violin and Piano: No. 1, in F minor, Op. 80; No. 2, in D, Op. 94a. Joseph Szigeti, violin; Artur Balsam, piano. Mercury M-S

Pro Musica Antiqua, Brussels, Music at the Burgundian Court. Safford Cape, cond. Vanguard M

Puccini,Madama Butterfly. Leontyne Price (s), Richard Tucker (t), RCA Italian Opera Orchestra and Chorus, Erich Leinsdorf, cond. Victor M-S, 3 LPs

Purcell,Come ye Sons of Art; Rejoice in the Lord Alway; My Beloved Spake. Soloists of the Deller Consort; Oriana Concert Choir and Orchestra, Alfred Deller, cond. Vanguard M-S

Dido and Aeneas. Janet Baker (c), Patricia Clark (s), Raimund Herincx (bs), et al.; St. Anthony Singers; English Chamber Orchestra, Anthony Lewis, cond. Oiseau Lyre M-S

Ravel,Works for Orchestra (complete). Paris Conservatory Orchestra, Andre Cluytens, cond. Angel M-S, 4 LPs

Rimsky-Korsakov,Scheherazade and Borodin,Prince Igor. Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Ernest Ansermet, cond. London M-S

Rossini,La Cambiale di matrimonio. Renata Scotto (s), Nicola Monti (t), Rolando Panerai (b), Renato Capecchi (b), et al.; Virtuosi di Roma, Renato Fasano, cond. Mercury M-S, 2 LPs

Artur Rubinstein, piano. Rubinstein at Carnegie Hall: Highlights from the Historic Ten Recitals of 1961. Debussy, Prokofiev, Szymanowski, Villa-Lobos. Victor M-S

Scarlatti, Domenico,Sonatas for Harpsichord. Fernando Valenti, harpsichord. Music Guild M-S

Schoenberg,The Music of Arnold Schoenberg, Vols. 1 and 2. Soloists; choruses, ensembles, symphonies, Robert Craft, cond. Columbia M-S, 3 LPs

Schubert,Octet for Strings and Winds, in F, Op. 166. Harold Siegel, double bass; Fine Arts String Quartet; members of the New York Woodwind Quartet. Concert Disc M-S

Songs. Elisabeth Schumann, soprano; Gerald Moore, et al. Angel M, 2 LPs

Symphony No. 9, in C ("The Great"). Philadelphia Orchestra, Arturo Toscanini, cond. Victor M

Schumann,Carnaval, Op. 9; Fantasiestücke, Op. 12. Artur Rubinstein, piano. Victor M-S

Shostakovich,Concerto for Cello and Orchestra, in E flat, Op. 107. Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Philadelphia Orchestra, Eugene Ormandy, cond. Columbia M-S

Strauss, Johann,Die Fledermaus. Elisabeth Schwarzkopf (s), Nicolai Gedda (t), Philadelphia Orchestra, Herbert von Karajan, cond. Angel M, 2 LPs

Strauss, Richard,Also Sprach Zarathustra. Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Fritz Reiner, cond. Victor M-S

Salome. Birgit Nilsson (s), Gerhard Stolze (t), Eberhard Wächter (b), et al.; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Georg Solti, cond. London M-S

Stravinsky,Eight Easy Pieces for Piano, Four Hands; Sonata for Two Pianos; Concerto for Two Solo Pianos. Arthur Gold and Robert Fizdale, duo pianists. Columbia M-S

Oedipus Rex. John Westbrook, narrator; Shirley Verret (ms), George Shirley (t), et al.; Chorus and Orchestra of the Opera Society of Washington, Igor Stravinsky, Cond. Columbia M-S

Pétrouchka; The Rite of Spring. Columbia Symphony Orchestra, Igor Stravinsky, cond. Columbia M-S, 3 LPs

Joan Sutherland, soprano, Art of the Prima Donna. Chorus and Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, Francesco Molinari-Pradelli, cond. London M-S, 2 LPs

Tartini,Concertos for Violin and Strings: in D, Capri 79; in F, C. 63. Concerto grosso, in A minor, C. 76. Franco Gulli, violin; Angelicum Orchestra of Milan, Claudio Abbado, cond. Music Guild M-S

Tchaikovsky,Symphony No. 6 ("Pathétique"). Boston Symphony Orchestra, Charles Munch, cond. Victor M-S

Torroba,Nocturno; Sonatina; Suite Castellana and Ponce,Valse; Preludes (12); Theme varie et Finale, in D minor. John Williams, guitar. Westminster M-S

Vaughan Williams,Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis; Fantasia on "Greensleeves" and Elgar,Introduction and Allegro, Op. 47; Serenade for Strings, in E minor, Op. 20. Allegri String Quartet; Strings of the Sinfonia of London. Sir John Barbirolli, cond. Angel M-S

Verdi,Falstaff. Herva Nelli (s), Giuseppe Valdengo (b), et al.; NBC Symphony Orchestra, Arturo Toscanini, cond. Victor M, 3 LPs

Vivaldi,Concertos (8). Soloists; I Musici. Epic M-S

The Four Seasons, Op. 8, Nos. 1-4. Jan Tomasow, violin; Solisti dizagreb, Antonio Janigro, cond. Bach Guild M-S

Wagner,Das Rheingold. Kirsten Flagstad (s), Set Svanholin (t), Gustav Neidlinger (bs); Vienna Philharmonic Chorus and Orchestra, Georg Solti, cond. London M-S, 3 LPs

Walton,Facade and Ibert,Divertissement. Vera Zorina, narrator; Philadelphia Orchestra, Eugene Ormandy, cond. Columbia M-S

Weill,Three Penny Opera. Lotte Lenya (s), Sender Freies Berlin Orchestra, Wilhelm Brückner-Rüggeberg, cond. Columbia M-S, 2 LPs