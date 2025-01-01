Playmates Revisited • 1955

Herewith, another installment in our Tenth Anniversary Year reprise of Playmates past. Come December, we will publish — in a Readers' Choice pictorial — the ten most popular Playboy dolls of the decade based upon reader reaction. Our second year of publication included a pair of important Playmate milestones: February 1955 marked the first Playboy appearance of the then-unknown Texas beauty, Jayne Mansfield; 1955 also witnessed the beginning of the "girl-next-door" concept in pin-up photography with a double helping of Playboy's circulation-stimulating Subscription Manager, Janet Pligrim, in July and December. There was, however, no Miss March: in 1955 the fledgling magazine had less than a dozen staffers and when we fell behind schedule, we simply skipped the March issue. Readers are invited to send in their personal preference in hit misses without waiting till the end of this retrospective Playmate parade; any Playmate from the first ten years (December 1953 through December 1963) is eligible. Choose your ten favorites and then compare them with the top ten to be featured in a special ten-page portfolio at the end of the year.