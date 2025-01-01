The Mediterranean Way

While our sartorial safari through Europe this year offered fresh proof that (as in the days of Caesar's splendidly furbished phalanxes) all fashionable roads lead to the Eternal City, we were impressed by a burgeoning style center in one of ancient Rome's far-flung outposts – Madrid. There we came, saw and were conquered by a vital trend in men's attire: the Spanish counterpart of the Italian influence. From Madrid's proud and stately Calle de Alcalá to the colorful shops along Rome's scintillating Via Veneto, this dual fashion fountainhead pours forth a seemingly endless stream of striking suits, sweaters and car coats – some notable examples of which are shown here – magnificently tailored for wear by the finest Italian hands and their cousins-in-craft from Castile.