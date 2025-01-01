Ashlyn Martin, Miss April, 1964

Archrivals Florida and California now have a dazzling topic they can get together on: our April Playmate, Ashlyn Martin. A sun-ripened product of Delray Beach, Florida, auburn-haired Ashlyn recently succumbed to the Golden State's blandishments, migrated to California for a change in scenery and a taste of West Coast living. "I'm attracted to bright lights and sports cars," our outgoing 18-year-old explains candidly. "Things were pleasant in Delray Beach, but too quiet for me. I visited Los Angeles briefly after finishing high school -- and right away I knew it was California, here I come!" This 5'5" bachelor girl now lives alone in a newly rented L.A. apartment, decorated in Danish modern; her first job, appropriately enough, is as a receptionist in a Los Angeles sports-car rental agency. Ashlyn bears a striking resemblance to film star Ann-Margret, though her own taste in singers runs to the masculine Mr. Sinatra, Tony Bennett and the rhythms of Ray Charles. Ashlyn is also quite a cook. She says: "Though I can live for weeks on bologna sandwiches and chocolate milk, I love to prepare a real gourmet spread when I'm entertaining. French cuisine is my favorite, and coq au vin is my special dish. In fact, I think my idea of a perfect evening would center around a six-course meal at Maxim's, complete from soup to cognac. I'm easy to please, and with the right man I'm happy in almost any situation. Please don't ask me about the future -- the way many of my friends do -- because I'm really uncertain about that part of my life. Right now I'm quite happy with the present." For a view of the status quo with which our Playmate is so properly content, see the gatefold.