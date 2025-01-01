Playmates Revisited • 1956

Playboy's Tenth Anniversary reprise of past Playmates proceeds apace with a refreshing backward glance at 1956. The succeeding years of the Playboy decade will be recapped an issue at a time until December, when a Readers' Choice pictorial, presenting the ten all-time favorites, will appear. Our third year of publication was highlighted by a countdown of figurative feats. Our beautiful Subscription Manager, Janet Pilgrim, became a Playmate for the third time in October (a record that still stands); Phi Beta Kappa Alice Denham was doubly exposed in July, both as Playmate and author of The Deal, that month's lead fiction; in September, Danish-born Playmate Elsa Sorensen married singer Guy Mitchell (they're still receiving a joint subscription to Playboy); and for a dazzling year-end capper, appreciative readers zeroed in on the demure warmth of Floridian Playmate, Lisa Winters. Readers with long memories need not wait for our centerfold retrospective to unfold -- their selections are welcome at any time. Any Playmate, from December 1953 through December 1963, is eligible to appear in the special ten-page portfolio scheduled for the end of this year.