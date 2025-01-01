Playmates Revisited • 1957

Our tenth anniversary celebration continues with the fourth chapter of Playboy's Playmate primer, a fetching review of pulchritude past. Subsequent years will be graphically remembered in each succeeding issue until December, when a Readers' Choice portfolio will feature the decade's ten most popular Playmates. The first Playmate of our fourth year was June Blair, who appeared before our camera on her 23rd birthday appropriately birthday suited. June is now married to David Nelson, Ricky's older brother, and her considerable talents have been kept in the family--she's a regular on the Ozzie and Harriet TV show. Sandra Edwards' March Playmate appearance led to a movie contract with Warner Bros.; December's Linda Vargas went on to Hollywood, too, and a contract with Jerry Wald that included a part in The Best of Everything. Since June Playmate Carrie Radison's foldout feature, she's become a permanent part of the Playboy scene, gracing Playboy Clubs in Chicago, Phoenix, New York and New Orleans as one of our most popular Bunnies. Readers needn't wait for the final installment of Playmates Revisited--votes for Playmates from December 1953 through December 1963 are welcome at any time.