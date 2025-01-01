Lori Winston, Miss June, 1964

Because Insurance Companies evoke images of monolithic statistical tables and multipage rate charts and contracts, we were especially pleased when we recently discovered one that offered a surprise dividend far more to our taste. Her name is Lori Winston, and she cuts a fine actuarial figure as girl Friday for a lucky Los Angeles insurance exec. Daughter of a captain in the L.A.fire department, 19-year-old Miss June attributes her healthy good looks to the beneficent rays of the golden California sun, in which she spends as much time as she can, preferably in sufficient seclusion to permit indolent, allover tanning. But she's also an active sportswoman, with a strong preference for the water-borne life. As she puts it, "I love everything outdoorsy, especially sailing. In fact, I'm saving up to buy a Tahiti ketch--and spend the rest of my life cruising to the world's most exotic ports of call." But that's only one ambition of this girl. She also wants to be an artist, plans to take lessons which will discipline her freewheeling artistic ebullience. These and other dreams she discusses with her more thoughtful dates--the kind of males she most admires. In lighter moods she likes to go night-clubbing with a date--preferably to hear the sounds of Maynard Ferguson. At home, Lori might treat a boyfriend to her Mexican specialties ("I'm quite a cocinera when it comes to chili and tortillas"), or, on dateless nights, curl up with an adventure novel or make silk-screen prints of urban scenes. Needless to say, she can make our urban scene any time.