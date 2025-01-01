Playmates Revisited • 1958

Continuing our tenth anniversary year program of reprising candidates for the December 1964 Readers' Choice pictorial, Playboy presents the lucky 13 Playmates who gazed from our foldouts in 1958. (Playboy's fifth year was marked by our first and only twin gatefold featuring the blonde beauty of Pat Sheehan plus the titian-topped attractions of redhead Mara Corday.) January's Elizabeth Ann Roberts' underage appearance--she was still on the sunny side of 18--created a minor problem, but not in reader enthusiasm for the pert college freshman, whose modeling fee turned into tuition toward her M.D. Judy Tomerlin was a Playboy receptionist and just six months removed from the foothills of Tennessee when she became our June Playmate and the prime focus of Photographing Your Own Playmate, a pictorial in that same issue. From sunny Miami came Joyce Nizzari, adding a decided glow to frosty December; September's Teri Hope was an undergrad at Carnegie Tech when a fellow student submitted her picture as a prospective Playmate; we found chess enthusiast Linné Ahlstrand in California and today she is a Bunny in the New York Playboy Club. Readers are invited to send us the names of their own ten favorites from the first ten years--and every girl who graced our gatefold during the first decade, from Marilyn Monroe (Miss December 1953) to Donna Michelle (Miss December 1963) is eligible. The ten most popular Playmates will appear in a special December 1964 pictorial.