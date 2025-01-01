Playmates Revisited • 1960

The Seventh Year in Playboy's reprise of Playmates past (to be climaxed in December by a Readers' Choice pictorial portraying the all-time top ten) might aptly be called the Year of the Bunny: A fully rounded half dozen of our Playmates preceded or succeeded their 1960 photo chores with stints in the newly opened Chicago Playboy Club (see The Bunnies of Chicago, page 104). The roster includes Kathy Douglas (October), Joni Mattis (November)--both of whom went on to successful New York modeling careers--Susie Scott (February) and Linda Gamble (April), who was subsequently chosen 1960's Playmate of the Year. June Playmate Delores Wells Bunny-hopped from the Chicago Club to a Hollywood film career, while shapely Teddi Smith (July) beautified the Chicago and New Orleans hutches before becoming a Playboy receptionist and frequently photographed model for the magazine: Her most notable assignment was the striking October 1963 cover (one of five appearances in that issue) in which she posed au naturel behind a steamy shower glass. Most talented of 1960's Playmates is Stella Stevens (January), whose flourishing film career--she has appeared with such stars as Bing Crosby, Jerry Lewis and Glenn Ford--has made her one of our most famous Playmates. If your mind, is made up already, send your top-ten list to Playboy now. Any Playmate who has appeared from December 1953 through December 1963 qualifies for inclusion in our year-end Readers' Choice.