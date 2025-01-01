Playmates Revisited • 1963

playboy encores its tenth year's gatefold girls

Playboy's reprise of Playmates past concludes this month with the presentation of 1963's centerfold charmers. Since February of this year, we have revisited one year's selection of Playmates each month, while readers have been sending in votes for their ten all-time favorites. The winners will appear in a gala December pictorial. Among the leading contenders from 1963's bountiful crop of beauties are Toni Ann Thomas (Miss February), whose stint as a health-club instructress helped shape her up as one of our most popular Playmates, Adrienne Moreau (Miss March), whose bilingual talents (she speaks fluent French) helped her land a spot as a New York World's Fair interpreter/guide, and Connie Mason, who, since her June Playmate appearance, has been a Chicago Playboy Club Bunny, the star of two independently produced films, and a highly successful haute couture model. Donna Michelle followed up her December Playmate role with parts in three upcoming films—Mickey One with Warren Beatty, Goodbye Charlie! with Debbie Reynolds and Tony Curtis, and The Pleasure Seekers with Tony Franciosa—as well as a guest-star shot in the MGM-TV series The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Donna was also unanimously chosen Playmate of the Year by Playboy's editors, a distinction that heralded an unprecedented 11-page pictorial tribute—plus a cover-girl assignment —in our May 1964 issue. Any Playmate who has appeared from December 1953 through December 1963 is eligible for December's Readers' Choice. If you haven't voted, now's your last chance.