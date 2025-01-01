Sally Duberson, Miss January, 1965

Though it's generally sound advice to beware of the designing female, we must admit that January Playmate Sally Duberson is a noteworthy exception to the rule. For designing she will be, in her own guileless way, when she realizes her ambition to become a successful couturière. "My main objective," our chestnut-haired Miss January told us, "is to study fashion designing at the Tobe-Coburn School in New York. The designing bug first bit me while I was still majoring in English at the University of Miami. After ten weeks of an elective course in fashion art, I knew I'd found my forte. So I decided to start working evenings as a Bunny at the Miami Playboy Club and try to kill the two proverbial birds with one stone: finish up my semester at Miami and start earning money for my eventual migration to Manhattan." Currently hutched at the Baltimore Club, where she first caught our appreciative eye at last summer's opening-night festivities, 22-year-old Sally promptly gave in to her wanderlust when we asked her to come to Chicago and have some test shots made as a prospective Playmate. "Of course I was excited about being a Playmate," says 1965's lead-off centerfold charmer, "but I was almost as pleased with the chance to visit Chicago for the first time. I have this uncontrollable urge to see new places and meet new people, which is the real reason I'm taking my good sweet time getting to New York. All my life I've been on the move: I was born in Manhattan, moved to San Diego, went to high school in Cleveland, college in Miami, and right now Baltimore's my home. Psychologists say this kind of rootless existence is bad for young people. Maybe so, but I love it." A devotee of the discothèque, our 5'5" peripatetic Playmate likes her men tall, sensitive and, if possible, light on their feet. "Everyone should dance a little. It's a great way to have fun and keep in shape at the same time." A quick survey of Sally's shape (35-22-34) leads us to agree.

Playboy's Playmate of the Month