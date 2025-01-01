Playmate's Progress

More than just her boundless supply of feminine charm and natural talent makes Playmate of the Year Donna Michelle—who is a versatile rhapsody of ballerina, pianist, student, sportswoman and actress—our most "gifted" gatefold eyeful to date. As the first beneficiary of a newly inaugurated Playboy program which will richly reward annual Playmate favorites, Donna, since her unanimous selection as Playmate of the Year in May 1964, has received gifts worth over $10,000. The largess includes a wardrobe, luggage set, motorcycle and sports car, all in Playmate Pink—a striking new color shade conceived by Playboy for girls like Donna, who have everything else, for their exclusive use in Playboy promotions. Playmate Pink adds a new brilliance to Donna's electrifying beauty, which has already been recognized not only by her selection as Playmate of the Year, but also by her election, by both readers and editors alike, as one of the top ten Playmates of Playboy's first decade. And whether she's striking a pose of sophisticated elegance in mink, or flashing a smile of pure girlish delight amid a cache of lovely gifts, we think readers will agree that Donna never looked better than she does in the pink. She had already earned performer's laurels as an accomplished pianist and première danseuse, but Donna's artistic career really took flight as a result of her Playmate appearance. Movie and TV offers began pouring in (she received a call from Otto Preminger the same week her Playmate photo hit the stands) and after auditioning for producer-director Arthur Penn, our Prima Donna landed her first film role. Her subsequent video and stage debuts indicate that Donna is on her way to adding acting success to her impressive catalog of accomplishments.