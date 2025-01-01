Grand Prix Garb

A Racing event, whether it be Le Mans or the Preakness, has traditionally been an occasion when even the most conservative dresser rummages through his wardrobe looking for that bright waistcoat and boldly patterned ascot. The most recent American Grand Prix competition at Watkins Glen was no exception. Witness the collection of casual-wear pictured here among the more than 50,000 persons who mobbed that scenic New York State race course to see the world's best drivers handle the Glen's twisting 2.3-mile course. Perfect for viewing the excitement of formula racing, these sports clothes are equally appropriate for any countrified occasion from alfresco cocktails to informal dining out. The sartorially resplendent racing enthusiasts who watched Graham Hill set a new course record were a far cry from the fans of an earlier day. When Watkins Glen was first set up to handle road-racing events in 1948, it was de rigueur to hustle out to the track in corduroy pants and an Indian blanket. "American racing crowds have little dress sense," sniffed the elegant English racing critic Louis Stanley, fresh from watching the competitions in Monaco and France, "... a cross between Laramie and Alice in Wonderland. Only feathers and war paint were missing." At the latest Glen go, we are happy to report, the Beethoven sweat shirts were held to an absolute minimum. The racing followers had obviously traded their Navahos for garb that would please the most fastidious Continental. Mr. Stanley, shooting stick et al., may come back any time to see for himself.