Playmate Play-Off

Jo Collins

China Lee

Astrid Schulz

For the second time in our 11 years of publishing, the editors of Playboy have been unable to accomplish the pleasant task of selecting one Playmate of the Year from among the past annum's delightful dozen. After several recounts, the voting remained deadlocked in a three-way tie among the comely centerfold charmers whose names appear above. Turning, therefore, to a procedure established two years ago in a similarly contested race, we again ask our readers to cast the tie-breaking votes and choose the lucky miss who will be our reigning Playmate during the coming year. In return, we will present a pictorial uncoverage of the winner as soon as the final tally is in. The candidates: Top: Bright-eyed Jo Collins (Miss December), an aspiring actress, successful fashion and television model and amateur painter-photographer who, at 19, is rapidly adding new dimensions (36-24-36) to the Hollywood scene. At presstime, Jo was preparing for her first video role, signing a new TV modeling contract, and taking jazz-dancing lessons in her few remaining free hours. Center: Scrutable China Lee (Miss August) calls Chicago her home, but, at 22, has traveled all over the nation as a Playboy Club Training Bunny. An accomplished sportswoman and seasoned performer, with two film appearances plus an LP and a hit single to her recording credits, China's talented resources (35-22-35) will receive further recognition this year when she cuts several new vocal sides for Ava Records and plays a significant cinematic role in an upcoming 20th Century-Fox release. Bottom: Sultry Astrid Schulz (Miss September), a quadrilingual Hollandaise beauty with a European background in ballet, light opera and high fashion, also figures (36-23-36) as a strong contender for Playmate-of-the-Year honors. Since her arrival in this country, Astrid has landed parts in two films and made her TV debut on the Kraft Suspense Theater. Just back from a homecoming trip to the Netherlands, Astrid has been booked to do a Warner Brothers teleplay and a series of modeling assignments for French designer Georgette Trilere. As you can happily see, the members of this talented trio bear attractive similarities--dark hair, dark eyes and promising careers in the performing arts. Therefore, in order to clarify the issue, we have provided the following six pages of photo reportage on each candidate's qualifications, along with her personal campaign pitch. Gentlemen, we await your mandate.

"Being elected Playmate of the Year would be the wildest thing that's ever happened to me. Not only would I get the chance to travel around the country representing America's greatest magazine--I'd be paid for the privilege, besides. I could use the bonus money to study dramatics, and the publicity would undoubtedly be a big help to my career. But to tell the truth, I want to win simply because it would be a gas!"

"A vote for me would serve notice to the entire world that the popular image of the shy and retiring Oriental female is long overdue for a change. Of course, the money and prizes would be a kick, and the fame would probably enhance the sales of my new records. But since I consider being a Bunny my main career, my purpose in winning would be to show every young Oriental girl how silly it is to hide her beauty for tradition's sake."

"I can think of no higher honor for a newcomer to this country than to be chosen Playmate of the Year. I think the whole idea of Playboy and its Playmates is as American as apple pie and coffee, and winning this election would certainly be the finest example of American hospitality that I have ever experienced. Needless to say, my theatrical ambitions would also get a big boost out of it."