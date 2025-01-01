We have always maintained that a man should never stint when it comes to providing himself with proper bedding. The masterful combination of the cabinetmaker's art and the electronic engineer's skill pictured here is the Playboy Bed--our own personal manifestation of the ultimate in sleeping and sybaritic accommodation. Originally conceived as an artist's drawing in The Playboy Town House (May 1962), this bed was created especially for installation in the Playboy Mansion, where it now rests, blending the best in old-fashioned comfort with the latest in mechanical innovation within and surrounding its regal eight-and-a-half-foot diameter. At the touch of a finger it can be gently rotated a full 360 degrees in either direction to suit the occupant's whim. When the bed is aligned with its nine-foot arced stationary headboard, it is ready either for slumber or late-night TV viewing on the special screen suspended from a facing wall and operated by sonic remote control. Press the control button concealed between the two black-leather back rests and the bed is silently rotated to face the romantic glow softly emanating from an Italian marble fireplace, and becomes perfect for ruminating à deux. Another press of the button and the bed turns again on its six giant cushioned casters and faces the headboard, which offers a convenient expanse that can be utilized as a table for any-hour snacking, a private bar or even a work surface (concluded on page 184) Playboy Bed (continued from page 88) for those briefcase chores more happily accomplished at ease than at the office. Another 90-degree turn and the bed faces a convenient couch on the south wall, transforming the space between into a conversation area.

Another set of buttons within the control panel operates an ingenious three-motor vibrator system that can be adjusted to one's pleasure. At low speed, the system sets off a gentle tremor that affords a relaxing massage. When the speed is changed, the bed vibrates to produce a pleasing soporific motion that hastens restful sleep. Its work as a mechanical sleeping draught finished, the bed can be preset to give a more vigorous shake in the morning, timed to coincide with a hi-fi serenade.

The headboard is itself a separate control center for a host of electronic exotics. Hinged into the cabinetry of the superstructure is a video taping component that offers an elite way around the frustrating tendency of rival television networks to put on their better shows in the same time slots. Attached to a single set, the taping device lets you enjoy a Woody Allen special while it silently records the sight and sound of a Shakespearean revival for later viewing. The joys of lounging abed listening to music have not been forgotten. The headboard is equipped with a headphone input connected to a high-fidelity stereo rig, which allows one restless occupant to listen to the full range of broadcast or recorded sounds while his partner peacefully dozes. Should she awaken hungry, there is a small refrigerator in the back of the cabinet with room for a cold bird and a bottle of champagne for a midnight snack.

In a more businesslike vein, the headboard also features enough filing cabinets in tamboured walnut shelving to change the sleeping area into a home office. One built-in panel and telephone operates as a complete intercommunications system for the entire Mansion. For outside calls we have installed a Rapidial telephone system. With Rapidial, as many as 200 of the most-often-called names and numbers are recorded on a rotating file. To make a call, a reclining bedster need only turn to the desired name, push a button and the number is dialed automatically. Next to the phone system is a row of buttons that acts as the control unit for all lighting fixtures in the room.

Even the most beautiful jewel must have the right setting to bring it off properly. In our decor, we have adhered to an almost severely austere approach. The only other furniture in the room is the hi-fi stereo system, a luxuriant bear rug over deep-pile off-white wall-to-wall carpeting, a silent valet and a single brown couch. In this uncluttered scene, our bed, in a rounded, ribbed walnut frame that belies its great size, seems almost to float like an enticing island of indolent delight--truly a place for the sweetest of dreams.