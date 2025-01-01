Pour Le Sport

The sport shirt can be the key to correct summer styling: In bright patterns or bold stripes it lends a needed flash of brightness to the natural-shaded sports jackets that are big this season; in solid colors it brings those way-out madras outfits back down to earth. Our Playboy anthology of these summer fashions begins with a collection of easy pullovers displayed over a fetchingly laid-out miss. Reading from head to toe: English velour, sheared cotton terrycloth polo style with zip pocket, by Herbert Aronson Ltd., $9. Portuguese cotton velour V-neck, by Leonardo Strassi, $7. Blazer-striped Kodel and cotton links-stitch knit, by Robert Bruce, $8. Red-and-blue wide-striped Orlon "bicycle" shirt with mock turtleneck collar, by Glasgo, $11. Beige Italian acetate mesh-knit with ribbed collar and cuffs, by Damon of Italy, $19. Stripes will offer a colorfully sophisticated touch to your summer shirt wardrobe.

The reclining damsel at left shows off a collection of these sprightly stylings suitable for every sporting occasion. Reading down: Imported brown striped oxfordcloth with short sleeves, buttondown collar and zip pocket, by Sero of New Haven, $8. Thinly lined short-sleeved cotton oxford with Henley collar trimmed in navy, by H.I.S., $3. Rayon and silk nubby-weave short sleeved shirt jac in natural-hued vertical stripes, by Truval, $5. Alongside is short-sleeved white cotton sateen shirt jac with red stripes and one-piece Continental collar, by Jayson, $6. Finally, metallic-threaded multistripe wool shirt jac with long sleeves and pearl shank buttons, by Damon of Italy, $20. At right, our survey ends with a compendium of patterns both plain and fancy. Delightfully working our way southward: Plaid cotton short-sleeved shirt jac with buttondown collar, by Truval, $4. Red bandanna-print cotton with short sleeves and buttondown collar, by Creighton Shirtmakers, $6. Short-sleeved navy and yellow block-plaid cotton tapered shirt with buttondown collar, by Aetna, $6. White cotton short-sleeve style with an over all blue abstract fish-print pattern, by Izod, $13. Cotton short-sleeved shirt with a bold block pattern on a natural ground, by House of Yorke, $5.