Stella by Starlight

Stella Stevens, one of Hollywood's fastest rising stars, has the rare distinction of being the only erstwhile Playmate (January 1960) whose cinematic career reached its turning point during rather than after than after the unveiling of her centerfold charms. Since that fateful day, when Playboy's lensmen stopped shooting long enough for Stella to answer her telephone and accept the part of Appassionata von Climax in the film version of Li'l Abner, her status as a screen siren has been secure. Yielding to producers' efforts to typecast her as a blonde bombshell, à la Playmates Mansfield and Monroe, Stella has given her appealing all, opposite such diverse leading men as Glenn Ford, Jerry Lewis and Elvis Presley ("The sexy parts always attract more attention"), but now she is playing roles which call upon the full range of her dramatic talents (Synanon and The Secret of My Success) and has signed a five-picture contract with Columbia. An outspoken critic of conformity, Stella once refused an of fer of free plane fare to Hollywood from a major-film-studio exec because "too many people are always looking for the free ride in life." A bride, mother and divorcee, all before the tender age of 18, she now alternates a busy shooting schedule at Columbia and a hectic home life that embraces one "terribly bright" son, a "frenetic" housekeeper, and two neurotic pet spaniels "who think they're really people." On her career: "I dislike the idea of setting goals for myself. Perhaps I'm just basically lazy, but I refuse to look at a career as some sort of life plan. I prefer to play things by ear, and do the best job I can with each new role." On nudity: "I think the people who condemn it the most are probably the least psychologically fit to make judgments about anything." On sex: "The more the better, both on and off the screen. Our society is slowly pulling away from the old puritanical ties, and Playboy has undoubtedly been a major force in this sexual evolution. I'm proud of being associated with the magazine." On the ideal man: "For me there's no such person as Mr. Right. Why waste time looking for someone who meets a bunch of rigid pre-established standards? It takes all the mystery out of life. When it comes to men, I prefer to be surprised." On children: "I'd like to have at least two more preferably after I've remarried." On herself: "I guess you could call me a typical bohemian. I love to paint, write poetry, and, most important, live a life that's free to go in any direction."