Saturday Night with Genghis Khan

Although Genghis Khan's armies have never been credited with venturing west of the Crimea, the latest cinematic version of the mighty Mongol and his men raping and pillaging their way across the Asian plains finds them on location in West Germany. Starring Omar Sharif in the title role, Columbia Pictures' new version of Genghis Khan is another addition to the current filmic trend toward epidermal epics. It features the talented services of James Mason, Eli Wallach, Stephen Boyd, Françoise Dorleac, Telly Savalas and a host of winsome West German fashion models and actresses displaying their appealing all as comely Cantonese concubines who introduce the conquering Khan's warriors to the joys of communal bathing. Although the high jinkery pictured on these pages was cut from the final version of the film, our photographer has preserved what were some of the film's more memorable moments.