When we Published our first photo feature entitled The Nude Look (July 1960), it was mainly intended as a show of pent-up male indignation over post-War feminine fashions. Fed up with the efforts of international couturiers and female fashion mags to keep sex out of milady's styles, we added a touch of transparency to their more famous creations—the "trapeze," "sack," "balloon," et al.—in order to shed some light on those facts of life that had unfortunately remained hidden for so long. We didn't suspect that our parody pictorial would prove so prophetic so soon, but when the first topless bathing suits hit the beaches last year, we joined the rest of mankind in hailing the advent of an age of limitless revelation. This coming holiday season, when men of vision go gifting the girls, there will be an eye-arresting array of ensembles to choose from, as evidenced by this ten-page unveiling of the latest in ladies' see-throughables.