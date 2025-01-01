Melinda Windsor, Miss February, 1966

From Time to Time, the groves of academe can be counted on to supply our peripatetic lensmen with a coed candidate for cum laude centerfold honors. The latest matriculated miss to win gatefold laurels is 21-year-old Melinda Windsor, an opulently endowed (38-23-36) Ohiobred beauty who has been one of UCLA's comeliest coeds for the past two years. Eschewing the perennial distaff undergrad's custom of pursuing a bachelor's degree until the right bachelor comes along, Melinda, who's majoring in psychology (with a minor in languages), plans to put in a postgraduate stint with an eye toward a teaching career. "I'm not working my way through college just to earn an 'M.R.S.' degree," vows our Valentine Playmate. "I was holding down a daytime job as an insurance rater to pay for my night classes at UCLA, but with the money I've received for my Playmate appearance, I'm now able to give my undivided attention to the pursuit of a sheepskin." Occasionally, on winter weekends, Melinda will take a break from her baccalaureate endeavors and head for the beginners' slopes at nearby Big Bear ski resort. "I'm not ready for tough runs yet," she admits, "but my ski instructor says my form is nearly perfect." Hear! Hear!

Miss February Playboy's Playmate of the Month