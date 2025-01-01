Kelly Burke, Miss June, 1966

An apple a day may keep the doctor away, but in cases requiring more extensive medical attention, Playmate Kelly Burke is continually called upon to supply just what the local physician ordered. As a medical buyer for one of California's largest pharmaceutical cooperatives, Miss June has spent the past three years helping to supervise the selection, of drugs destined to become shelf stock in hospitals and pharmacies throughout the Greater Glendale area. "My job can be fairly cut and dried one minute," says the 21-year-old brunette, "and then, in typical Ben Casey fashion, a nearby hospital phones in an emergency order and I'm suddenly off and running all over the place to find the required medicines."

Before moving to Glendale in 1958 with her parents and older brother Ed, Kelly was a member of that rarest of urban breeds: the native Angelino. "It was definitely a change for the better," our Playmate recalls. "When I lived in L.A., I had to walk to high school every day, but in Glendale I got top-down rides in Dad's convertible." Kelly now sports her own 1965 Oldsmobile convertible, in which she commutes daily from her new bachelorette bungalow in suburban Sylmar. "I've become a real flower bug," she reports, "since Mom and Dad bought a retail nursery in Yucaipa last year. Each time I visit them, I load up the back seat of the Olds with so much greenery before heading home that it winds up looking just like some sort of window box on wheels." Weekends, June's bantam (5') beauty heads for the sundrenched beaches of Santa Monica, equipped with an oversized straw hat and nylon sailing parka ("My freckles still show, no matter what I try"). A strong swimmer ever since she was ducked at the tender age of eight by a nine-year-old admirer ("I didn't dare show how scared I was"), Kelly prefers making most of her natatorial plunges in the neighbors' back-yard pool. "Besides the pool, they own two darling dogs," she explains. "One's a $700 pedigreed toy poodle named Suzie; the other's a mongrel puppy that they rescued from the local dog pound for only five dollars. He's named Toy Tiger and, needless to say, I'm in love with the mutt." For an example of the "dog's life" that Kelly's favorite canine lives, turn to this month's centerfold.