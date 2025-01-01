In the Swim

From coast to coast, beachniks like to go down to the sea in style, togged out in the latest of shoreside wearables. Surfers and sunners alike, in all corners of the country, will want a large and diversified wardrobe for surf and strand to take care of their water-borne needs. This year's summer-swimwear splash will be bigger than ever, with bright color combinations straight from a Gauguin palette. The tropical look of oversized floral prints has drifted from Polynesia to our own shores. Beach sports this season are going big for "jams"—loose-fitting, knee-length trunks that look like chopped-off pajama bottoms. Corduroy trunks in solid or multicolored patterns are another new arrival on the scene. Many top them off with a coordinated buttondown pullover or a multicolored velour. The guys and gals pictured here having their own beach ball are attired in the very latest in swimwear—a refreshing array that will make you make fashion news from Portland to Palm Beach.