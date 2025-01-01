Sean Connery Strikes Again!

Best known for his four filmic portrayals of British superspy James Bond, actor Sean Connery comes in out of the cold for a pair of steamy, if frustrating, scenes in the current Warner Bros. farce A Fine Madness and proves he doesn't need a secret agent's credentials to succeed—up to a point—with the fair sex. In this case, Sean portrays the part of a would-be poet named Samson Shillitoe, whose masculine magnetism leads him into more pandemonium than pleasure. During an early-reel stint as a rug shampooer, Sam finds himself floored by a blonde and bosomy receptionist—played by Sue Ann Langdon (above)—and their subsequent sexy gambol across a suds-filled office costs the beguiled bard his job. Later, during an all-expenses-paid stay at the local laughing academy, our hero happens to catch the roving eye of the chief psychiatrist's wife, Jean Seberg, during his daily dip in the sanitarium's ripple bath. More than willing to aid in the patient's therapy, she quickly doffs her duds and joins him in the tub for an impromptu watery romp—a breach of hospital etiquette guaranteed to gall her spying headshrinker husband and separate the screw-loose rhymester from his marbles when the final vote is taken on subjecting him to a prefrontal lobotomy. But even without 007's license to live it up, Sean's sex appeal saves the day as the medic's faithless mate—with fondest memories of their brief bathtime dalliance—decides that even an addled paramour is better than none at all and prevents the staff surgeons from inflicting on her laureate lover the unkindest cut of all. The following four pages offer cinemaphiles proof that the heady Connery charm needn't be bottled in Bond.