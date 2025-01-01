Jocelyn Lane: Heiress Apparent

Jocelyn Lane, as she walks barefoot in the soft grass of her hilltop estate in Hollywood, is heading serenely toward stardom. She inherited both beauty and wealth, and from those fortunate beginnings is fashioning a solid film career--to date, a baker's dozen roles capped by one opposite Elvis Presley in Tickle Me. Born in Vienna and brought up in a New York exurb, Jocelyn is an English citizen and the happy mistress of a French poodle, a Hungarian puli, a Russian borzoi, a fur-strewn glass house in Beverly Hills, a London flat, and is building a Spanish villa. At 18, traveling with her widowed mother in Europe, Jocelyn found a beautiful village on the Costa del Sol, unspoiled by tourists, and promptly bought three acres overlooking the sea. Now her castle in Spain is almost finished, and her next-door neighbors are the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. Meanwhile, her investment holdings have sex-tupled in six years, and so has her career, as witness a string of English, Italian and American films and Stateside TV appearances (highlighted by a starring role on The Bob Hope Theater). Jocelyn now thinks she's earned the right to choose, and has turned down four film offers in a row, waiting for the right one. The tanned, lithe international actress is also waiting for the right man. "I trust men, completely. I've never had problems with men, mostly because I don't believe in problems. I do believe in the stars." And we --it goes without saying--believe in Jocelyn.