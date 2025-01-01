Linda Moon, Miss October, 1966

As far as our peripatetic lensmen are concerned, California's legendary Sierra Madre country is still a perfect place for prospecting. Perfect, that is, if it's a Playmate rather than precious metals that one treasures most. And things panned out particularly well for this month's gatefold when blonde and blue-eyed Linda Moon--the youngest of four rising Moons, whose family settled in Sierra Madre back in the spring of 1954--attracted our photographic attention. Just turned 18, this Michigan-born October miss has long been a confirmed Californian ("If I want to remember what snow looks like, all I have to do is face East and take in a few mountain peaks") and currently spends the better part of her waking day digging the healthy outdoor life and easygoing pace indigenous to this part of Pacifica. "Now that I'm out of high school," says Linda, "I suppose I should start thinking about taking a job or going to college. But right now I'm having too much fun sleeping late and soaking up lots of sun to concentrate on the serious side of things." So far, all play and no work has made Linda a doll girl.