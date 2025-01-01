Playboy's Fall & Winter Fashion Forecast

This year, there is a full-scale revolution taking place in men's fashions. After several seasons of guerrilla warfare: the uprising is now out in the open. Fading fast is the Ivy-inspired "uniform" look with narrow ties, natural-shoulder suits, and shirts with small-spread collars. Coming on strong are a host of exciting new wearables designed to add a dash of sartorial independence to a gentleman's wardrobe. The look now is broader. Wide ties (up to 3 1/2 inches), in forthright polka dots, stripes and paisleys, will be coupled with dress shirts that feature higher-rising medium-spread collars and French cuffs. Both coordinate well with shaped double-breasted suits that have deep side vents, wider lapels and slightly squarer shoulders. Mod-and Western-influenced garb--including shirts with contrasting collars, rugged outercoats in suedes and thick corduroys, and slim-styled slacks worn with wide leather belts--is the top-drawer choice. Topside, cloth hats with British rolled brims are making headgear headlines. So join the ranks.