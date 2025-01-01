The Grooming Game

Around the board, from start to finish: Top to bottom: Chin-up bar fits most door frames, by Healthways, $8.95. Tensolator provides bodybuilding isotonic tension, by Thoylo, $24.50. Five-spring chest pull, $6.50, and lightweight rowing apparatus, $4.25, give your morning exercises an added boost, both by Healthways. Verve unit reduces measurements of waist, hips, abdomen and thighs without loss of weight, improves muscle tone while you rest, by Relax-acizor, $307. Sauna-King portable steam bath on wheels may be used in any room, requires no additional plumbing or special electrical wiring, temperature can be regulated from 150 to 400 degrees, seat is adjustable, by Master Distributors, $299.

Below right: Three grooming brushes (backs up) of boar bristle include bath brush, skintoner face brush and combination nail and hand-scrubber brush, all by Mohawk, $10 the set. Additional nail brush of bristle and Duraton, $7.50, and animalhair, Duraton and bristle bath brush, $20.75, both by Kent of London. Automatic steam generator transforms bathroom or shower stall into steam bath in 20 minutes, has time and temperature control, by Thermasol, $395. Portable whirlpool bath fits in tub, relaxes and gently soothes, by Jacuzzi Research, $285. Neptune oscillating sun lamp with dual-element quartz ultraviolet lamp includes separate Nichrome lamp for infrared heat baths, comes with built-in timer, legs fold for easy storage, goggles included, by Engelhard Hanovia, $149.95.

Below left, clockwise from 12: Lighted mirror, from Abercrombie & Fitch, $27.50. Classic shaver features four giant shaving heads, by Shavex, $19.95. Triple-header Speedshaver can be used world-wide, by Norelco, under $35.300 Selectro shaver with dial-controlled heads, by Remington, $32.95. Clockwise from one: Badger-bristle shaving brush, $30, and shaving mug with lemon-lime soap, $10, both from Abercrombie & Fitch. Live-Blade razor eliminates short and diagonal strokes, by Stahly, $24.50. Techmatic razor, by Gillette, $2.95. Travel shaving brush of badger bristles comes with base and case, from Hoffritz, $8.50. Hot-lather dispenser comes with three-months' supply of cream lather, by Shane, $24.95.

Below, clockwise from one: Deluxe cordless electric shaver has dual-volt charging stand, pistol grip and micro-thin stainless-steel shaving screen, by Ronson, $44.95. Cordless Shave-master 888 with six precision-honed surgical-steel blades has built-in power supply or can be used on house current, by Sunbeam, $41.95. Super 3-speed model 233 shaver allows shaving depth to be adjusted to eight different positions, by Schick, $29.95. Accumen battery shaver features "LumiRing" that spotlights area to be shaved, four stainless-steel cutters aaapt to face contour, recharges directly from wall socket, from Haverhill's, $24.95. Portable Sun Ray lamp weighs only 2 1/4 lbs., casts both ultraviolet and infrared rays, comes with detachable cord and protective glasses, by Braun Electric America, $50.

Bottom left, left to right: Persian Leather soap set, by Caswell-Massey, $4.75. Brut after-shave balm, 4 1/4 ozs., by Faberge, $5. Allercreme shampoo for men, 4 ozs., by Texas Pharmacal Company, $1.50. Braggi Face Bronzer gives outdoor look, 3 ozs., by Charles Revson, $5. Jaguar deodorant stick, $2, and Jaguar All-Purpose Powder, 2 3/4 ozs., $2.50, both by Yardley. Clockwise from nine: Dark tanning oil, 4 ozs., by Sea & Ski, $1.49. Canoe deodorant stick, by Dana, $2. Onyx after-shave and cologne set, 2 1/2 ozs. each, by Lentheric, $5. By Georgel hair control, 4 ozs., by Caryl Richards, $2. Old Spice lime talc, 2 1/2 ozs., by Shulton, $1.50. T-Lak teeth-whitening toothpaste, a French export, by Laboratoires Caze, $2. High Sierra after-shave ice, 2 1/2 ozs., by Mennen, $1. Clockwise from ten: English Leather lime after-shave, 4 ozs., by Mem, $2.50. British Sterling cologne and after-shave travil kit, 3 ozs. each, by Speidel, $7.50. Raffia lime cologne imported from the Virgin Islands, 8 ozs., by Huntley, Ltd., $7.50. Grooming kit includes nail file, comb, military brush, by Kent of London, $14.50. ZP 11 anti-dandruff hairdressing, 3 1/2 ozs., by Revlon, $2. Infrared Vibra-Massage also emits heat, by Oster, under $13. Club brush, $11, pair of military brushes, $25, all by Kent of London. Left to right: Roto-Stroke electric hairbrush and scalp massager, by Ronson, $26.95. Multi-use electric dryer, by Braun Electric America, $25. Handy Comb 'n Go electric hair comb, by Owen Franks, $5.95.

Top right: Water Pik for dental hygiene, by Aqua Tec, about $30. Top to bottom: Manicure set, from Saks, $16. Mini-Shaver, with blade supply, by Roller Mini-Shaver, $6.95. Mani-Groom helps remove cuticles, by Revlon, $1.50. Diplomat shoe polisher, by Dremel, $29.95. Shoe polisher Model SP-1 plus attachments and storage chest, by General Electric, $26.98. Electric footwear dryer, from Max Schling Seedsmen, $7.98. Clockwise from ten: Nylon clothes brush, by Mohawk, $5. Rechargeable electric clothes brush, by General Electric, $14.98. Cordless electric brush, by Empire, $4. Bristle and Duraton brush, by Kent of London, $8.50. Steam and press valet, by Westinghouse, $19.95.

You've now completed the opening stretch of the game; full steam ahead.

Sorry, but your steam generator is still turned on. Lose one turn while you cool it.

There's nothing like a dame--on this page, anyway. Flip over for a preview peek at what you can win. (No fair skipping squares; you're not even dressed yet.

The sweet smell of success beckons. Don't bankrupt yourself by going around town without a scent.

Even If The Thought Of It Makes You Bristle, A Good Brushing Now Can Save You From A brush-Off Later.

Ah, the home stretch. But who's staying home? move ahead to claim your trophy in the winner's circle

You're Looking Trim, But Don't Let It Merely Go To Your Fead. Now Tfat You've Been Dressed Down, Dress Up.